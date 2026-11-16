Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Late July, The Campbell Soup Company

Late July Brings Back Brown Sugar Vanilla Chips For The Holidays

Late July has brought back a popular flavor of chips for the holidays, as Brown Sugar Vanilla is back on shelves for a limited time.

Article Summary Late July brings back Brown Sugar Vanilla tortilla chips for the holidays after the seasonal flavor debuted last year.

Late July Brown Sugar Vanilla chips blend brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and organic sweet potato.

The salty-sweet Late July holiday chips are made for snacking, dessert dips, and festive holiday boards.

Late July says the limited-time gluten-free, non-GMO chips are available nationwide for about $6 a bag.

Late July has decided to bring back a popular limited-time chip flavor for the holidays, with Brown Sugar Vanilla Chips back on shelves. The company released these last year as an option for you to have as a holiday snack, primarily for dipping into sweeter treats and dips, with the idea that they'd make a great addition to holiday parties. Apparently, they were such a hit that they chose to bring them back, likely establishing a new tradition for the company moving forward. (Unless this version doesn't do as well, and we'll see some other flavor arrive next year.) We have more info from the company below if you wanna read about them, as they are now available at retailers nationwide for $6 a bag, while supplies last.

Late July Brown Sugar Vanilla Chips

These holiday batch tortilla chips blend the sweet flavors of brown sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon with earthy organic sweet potato to evoke the joy and comfort of the holidays. After the successful debut last holiday season, Late July Brown Sugar Vanilla tortilla chips are back, blending brown sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon flavors with organic sweet potato for a festive twist. This "Holiday Batch" tortilla chip shines on its own, while its salty-sweet profile makes it an easy addition to holiday snack boards and an ideal pairing for dessert dips, including the Late July Cozy Cannoli Dip.

With 37% of chip consumers interested in seasonal flavors and one in four interested in limited-edition flavors, Late July is bringing back the fan favorite Brown Sugar Vanilla tortilla chips while maintaining its unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship. Like all Late July products, Brown Sugar Vanilla-flavored tortilla chips are made with high-quality, non-GMO, and gluten-free ingredients, including organic whole ground corn and carefully selected seasonings, that never compromise on delicious taste.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!