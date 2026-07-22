Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Late July, The Campbell Soup Company

Late July Snacks Are Giving Away 1,000 Chips To Fit Their Theme

The Campbell Soup Company will channel its namesake and give away 1,000 bags of Late July chips during the final week of July 2026.

Article Summary Late July is giving away 1,000 bags of chips during the final week of July 2026 through a limited-time rebate offer.

Shoppers can buy any qualifying Late July chips, sign up online, and text their receipt to get reimbursed up to $5.79.

The Late July “Late July Moment” campaign celebrates simple summer pauses like picnics, walks, dinners, and early logoffs.

Late July is also offering four Bricks via Instagram, while spotlighting its organic, kosher, Non-GMO, gluten-free chips.

The Campbell Soup Company is doing a special event for Late July snacks, as they are giving away 1,000 bags of chips in a very fitting theme. The company will channel its namesake as part of this, as they will spend the final week of July 2026 giving them away, so you can have a "Late July Moment." The shorthand to this is you need to head out and purchase a bag of whatever flavor or size you want from their lineup, head to a special website, put in the info from the bag and some other details, and they will reimburse you up to a certain amount. Essentially, giving you a free bag of chips. We have the finer details about it below, as the campaign has started.

Late July Is Giving Away a Thousand Bag Of Chips!

From Monday, July 20 through Friday, July 31, 2026, shoppers can sign up at this website, purchase a qualifying bag, and text in their receipt to be reimbursed up to $5.79 – effectively a free bag while supplies last. Separately, the brand is also giving away four (4) Bricks* to help a few snackers fully embrace their "Late July Moment." The tap-to-block gadget is designed to help people unplug. For a chance to win, follow the instructions @LateJulyOrganic on Instagram by Friday, July 31.

A Late July moment is a simple pause to savor summer before it ends – whether that's a long lunch with friends, an evening walk, a backyard dinner, a sunset picnic, or logging off a little early on a Friday (if that's available to you). Because the best summer memories are often the simplest. Made with organic corn, Kosher, Non-GMO, and certified Gluten Free ingredients, Late July is the perfect snack for enjoying life's everyday moments. o Late July believes the best moments of summer don't have to be elaborate – they're often the small, everyday moments spent with friends, family, and great food. The brand wants to inspire people to hold onto those moments a little longer before the season slips away.

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