Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: chips, Lay's

Lay's Celebrates The Holidays With Five Limited-Time Chips

Lay's has created five new chip flavors to celebrate the holidays, offering Thanksgiving-inspired savory options and chocolate-covered treats.

Article Summary Lay's unveils five limited-time Holi-Lay's chip flavors, mixing Thanksgiving-inspired bites with sweet holiday treats.

New savory Lay's flavors include Cheddar Scalloped-Style Potatoes, Roasted Holiday Turkey, and Maple Bacon.

Lay's also adds Wavy Milk Chocolate and Wavy Dubai-Style Dark Chocolate for sweet-and-salty holiday snacking.

Lay's savory chips arrive October 25, chocolate flavors land December 1, with sweepstakes prizes starting October 26.

Lay's has decided to celebrate the holidays, or in their case, the Holi-Lay's, with five new chip options that will be available for a limited time. First up, they have three savory options that harken back to family dinners at Thanksgiving and Christmas, with Scalloped-Style Potatoes, Turkey, and Maple Bacon. But if you've got more of a sweet tooth, they're also releasing two Wavy-style chips in Milk Chocolate and Dubai-Style Dark Chocolate. We have more details below on the chips and some items they're giving away to match, as the savory chips arrive on October 25 while the chocolate ones drop on December 1.

Lay's Divies Up Five Flavors For The Holi-Lay's

Whether fans are hosting family gatherings, attending holiday parties, or searching for the perfect stocking stuffer for the foodie in their life, Lay's serves festive flavors for every snack of the season. The lineup includes:

Lay's Cheddar Scalloped-Style Potatoes: All the creamy, cheesy deliciousness inspired by scalloped-style potatoes in a crispy chip made for savoring.

All the creamy, cheesy deliciousness inspired by scalloped-style potatoes in a crispy chip made for savoring. Lay's Roasted Holiday Turkey: Roasted turkey flavor and rich gravy taste make every gathering a little more delicious. Taste the Joy of Flavor.

Roasted turkey flavor and rich gravy taste make every gathering a little more delicious. Taste the Joy of Flavor. Lay's Maple Bacon: Making its U.S. debut, this flavor delivers the perfect balance of sweet maple flavor and smoky bacon taste in every crunchy bite. Perfect for savoring the season.

Making its U.S. debut, this flavor delivers the perfect balance of sweet maple flavor and smoky bacon taste in every crunchy bite. Perfect for savoring the season. Lay's Wavy Milk Chocolate: Taste the Lay's Wavy crunch you love, covered in mouthwatering milk chocolate for a sweet-and-salty treat that's made for holiday gatherings.

Taste the Lay's Wavy crunch you love, covered in mouthwatering milk chocolate for a sweet-and-salty treat that's made for holiday gatherings. Lay's Wavy Dubai-Style Dark Chocolate: Dark chocolate and pistachios come together with Lay's signature Wavy crunch for a unique sweet-and-savory snacking experience.

The Holi-LAY'S Table Is Serving Up Prizes

Beginning October 26, fans can scan the code on qualifying Lay's bags or visit HappyHoli-Lays.com to enter the "Happy Holi-Lay's Sweepstakes" for a chance to win festive prizes, including:

Happy Holi-LAY'S Glass Chip Bowl

Happy Holi-LAY'S Wood Chip Bowl

Happy Holi-LAY'S Sweater

Happy Holi-LAY'S Charcuterie Set

Lay's x Le Creuset Signature Oval Casserole

Multicooker

Happy Holi-LAY'S Tile Game Set

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