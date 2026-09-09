Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: Cookware, Le Creuset

Le Creuset Boldly Celebrates Star Trek's 60th With New Cookware

Le Creuset boldly goes where no cookware has gone before, celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Star Trek with several new items.

Article Summary Le Creuset celebrates Star Trek’s 60th anniversary with a limited-edition cookware collection created with CBS Studios.

Highlights include an Enterprise Dutch oven, Klingon braiser, Galileo shuttlecraft casserole, and themed knobs.

The Star Trek kitchen lineup also adds Balok, Gorn, and Talosian mini cocottes plus a sculpted Spock mug.

Fans can also grab a Live Long & Prosper spoon rest, oven mitt, and the playful Communi-Grater for daily use.

Le Creuset has teamed with CBS Studios to release a new collection of Star Trek items with a new limited-edition cookware set. As you can see from the images here, they have created a number of cool, fun items that are both an homage to the sci-fi series (especially The Original Series) and functional. Because who wouldn't want a casserole dish shaped like a shuttlecraft? Every single item serves some kind of practical use while also being a reminder of the shows you love. We have more details about the collection below, as they are available for a limited time.

Bring Star Trek To The Kitchen With Le Creuset's New Cookware

Enterprise Round Dutch Oven with Starfleet Delta Knob A true icon takes flight. The Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Signature Round Dutch Oven features the legendary starship soaring across the surface, emerging from Le Creuset's signature rings in a design that captures the spirit of exploration. Klingon Signature Braiser with Klingon Trefoil Knob Bold, powerful, and impossible to ignore, the Star Trek Collection Klingon Braiser draws inspiration from one of the galaxy's most formidable forces. Starfleet Delta Knob A symbol of exploration reimagined for the kitchen. The Starfleet Delta Knob brings a refined, distinctive finish to your Le Creuset cookware.



Klingon Trefoil Knob Striking and unmistakable, the Klingon Trefoil Knob adds bold character to your cookware. Galileo Shuttlecraft Rectangular Casserole Inspired by the shuttlecraft that carried crews into the unknown, the Galileo Shuttlecraft Rectangular Casserole is designed for everyday versatility with a nod to its shuttlecraft inspiration. Balok Mini Cocotte Playful yet enigmatic, the Balok Mini Cocotte adds a touch of intrigue to individual servings.





Gorn Mini Cocotte Fierce and unforgettable, the Gorn Mini Cocotte brings bold personality to your table. Talosian Mini Cocotte Mysterious and otherworldly, the Talosian Mini Cocotte channels the imagination at the heart of Star Trek. Spock Mug The Spock Mug brings a thoughtful twist to an everyday essential. The sculpted handle is inspired by Spock's iconic silhouette, while real gold detailing along the rim reflects the precision of his Starfleet uniform.



Live Long & Prosper Spoon Rest A small piece with a meaningful message. The Live Long & Prosper Spoon Rest keeps countertops clean while adding a thoughtful touch to your cooking space. Live Long & Prosper Oven Mitt Protect your wrists and forearms from baker's burn with the Live Long & Prosper Oven Mitt. Communi-Grater Smart, functional, and a little unexpected, the Communi-Grater brings a playful nod to communication devices of the past.

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