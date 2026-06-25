Posted in: BlizzCon, Conventions, Events, Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: BlizzCon 2026, LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM Will Make An Appearance At BlizzCon 2026

LE SSERAFIM has confirmed that they will take part in BlizzCon 2026, both as guests and the closing act, as their U.S. tour kicks off that week.

Article Summary LE SSERAFIM will appear at BlizzCon 2026 on September 12 as special guests as their U.S. tour begins that week.

LE SSERAFIM are also set to headline the BlizzCon 2026 closing concert on September 13 at the Main Stage.

The group returns to BlizzCon after their 2023 performance and Overwatch collaboration, deepening music-gaming ties.

SAKURA, KIM CHAEWON, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE continue LE SSERAFIM’s global rise at BlizzCon.

K-Pop sensation LE SSERAFIM has confirmed they will be making an appearance at BlizzCon 2026 ahead of their U.S. Tour. All five performers will be on hand at the event on the first day of the convention, September 12, before they perform in Los Angeles that night. They will also take the Main Stage once again as this year's closing musical act on September 13, before setting off on the rest of their tour. We have mroe details and the special promo video for the event for you above.

LE SSERAFIM Returns to BlizzCon 2026 Ahead Of Their U.S. Tour

As anticipation builds for their upcoming U.S. tour, LE SSERAFIM's return to BlizzCon marks another major crossover moment between music, gaming, and pop culture. Following their memorable performance at the event in 2023 and successful collaboration with Overwatch, the group will once again take the Main Stage, delivering a live performance for thousands of fans from around the world. In recent years, BlizzCon has emerged as one of the most unique stages in entertainment, attracting not only gamers but also a growing audience of K-pop fans eager to experience global music acts in an entirely different setting. LE SSERAFIM's return further solidifies the event as a destination for fans who live at the intersection of music, gaming, and fandom.

LE SSERAFIM—consisting of SAKURA, KIM CHAEWON, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE—has become one of the most influential groups in global pop music since debuting in 2022. Known for their fearless attitude, genre-defining performances, and passionate international fanbase, the group continues to break boundaries across music, fashion, gaming, and culture. BlizzCon is Blizzard Entertainment's premier fan celebration, bringing together players from around the world for a weekend of major announcements, live experiences, esports, developer panels, cosplay, and community events spanning franchises including World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, and more.

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