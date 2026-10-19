Posted in: League of Legends, Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: firestarter, K/DA

League of Legends KPop Group K/DA Returns With "Firestarter" Single

K/DA has officially made a return in time for the League of Legends World Championship with an all-new single called "Firestarter"

Article Summary League of Legends K-pop group K/DA returns ahead of Worlds 2026 with the fiery new single and music video, Firestarter.

After nearly five years of silence, K/DA makes a comeback as Riot Games revives the virtual group for a new era.

Firestarter brings back Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, and Kai'Sa, leaning into K/DA's bold style and high-energy sound.

Riot pairs the new K/DA song with a Fortiche-produced video, giving League of Legends fans a major Worlds-season hype boost.

You can tell we're coming up on League of Legends' 2026 World Championship as the animated K-pop group K/DA has made a return with an all-new single. For a brief minute, there was a lot of talk about the group being dead in the water by fans online, as they never quite recovered from the stunt of adding the fifth member named Seraphine to the group back in 2020 and getting extreme backlash from the community over it. Which is equally justified and insane, considering the group is a virtual band with performances by real-life singers, akin to Gorillaz.

We hadn't heard anything about the band in nearly five years, with the last activity being special appearances in the Just Dance series a few years ago. But now, like a rising phoenix, in the most literal sense possible, the company is making fun of the group being dead for years by bringing them back to raise hell with their new single, "Firestarter," featuring just enough imagery to a bop that kinda slaps to make you believe they are back for good. We have more details about the song below, with the video above, as it's also available on multiple platforms.

League of Legends' K/DA Are Back To Start a Fire

The iconic League of Legends IP returns with their new single and music video "Firestarter" (Riot Games/Virgin Music Group), ushering in a distinctive new era for Ahri (vocalist), Akali (rapper), Evelynn (vocalist), and Kai'Sa (vocalist and lead dancer/choreographer). Featured collaborators include Miyeon and Soyeon of i-dle, returning as Ahri and Akali respectively, alongside Sophie Powers as Evelynn, and Mimi Webb as Kai'Sa.

The music video is directed and produced by Fortiche Production, the acclaimed animation studio behind Riot Games' Emmy Award-winning series Arcane, and K/DA's breakout "POP/STARS" music video. K/DA brings four League of Legends' playable champions beyond the game and onto the global pop stage, reimagining Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, and Kai'Sa as artists with their own identities, styles, and creative voices. The group's name references in-game shorthand for the player's Kills, Deaths, and Assists.

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