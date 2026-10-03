Posted in: iam8bit, Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Vinyl | Tagged: Batman, Enjoy The Ride Records, lego, lego batman, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Watertower Music

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Soundtrack Arrives on Vinyl

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is bringing its soundtrack to vinyl, as iam8bit offers up a couple of options arriving next year.

Article Summary LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight soundtrack is getting a 2xLP vinyl release from WaterTower Music and iam8bit.

Fans can choose standard 180-gram black vinyl, iam8bit’s yellow splatter, or Enjoy The Ride’s exclusive variant.

Each LEGO Batman vinyl edition is priced at $43, with all three soundtrack versions now live for pre-order online.

The album features Simon Withenshaw’s score, curated with TT Games and Warner Bros. Games for a Q1 2027 release.

WaterTower Music and iam8bit have teamed up for a new vinyl soundtrack release, as they're working on the official soundtrack for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. There are a couple of different versions being offered, with two of them through iam8bit: the standard 180-gram black and the yellow-splatter version. Meanwhile, Enjoy The Ride Records is offering a third option called the Bat-Signal Splatter Edition, exclusive to their website, with a half-and-half yellow/black design. All three are up for pre-order at $43 and are set to be released sometime in Q1 2027. We have more details about the album for you here.

I Am Vinyl, I Am The Night! LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Drops Its Soundtrack

Weaving together multiple adaptations of the Caped Crusader and his Bat-Family of motley misfits, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is a loving, family-friendly tribute to one of pop culture's most endearing icons. The music of Legacy of the Dark Knight, too, mirrors the epic, multiprismed legend of Batman; sometimes campy and groovy, sometimes brooding and dark, but always, always iconic. iam8bit is so proud to partner with WaterTower Music to bring that icon to vinyl.

This is the LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight 2xLP (Bat Signal Splatter iam8bit Edition)! Pressed on high-quality Bat Signal Splatter vinyl, this two-disc compilation is sure to look incredible spinning on your turntable. We worked with TT Games and Warner Bros. Games to curate the very best of composer Simon Withenshaw's score, mastering each track specifically for the vinyl format. TT Games provided the incredible album art, an action-packed, bat-tastic offering of Legacy of the Dark Knight's jaw-dropping visual style made all the sweeter thanks to foilboard jacket details.

It all comes together for one incredible package — worthy of a spot in the Bat Cave.

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