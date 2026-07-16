Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: disney, Life360, Tile

Life360 Will Release New Limited-Edition Disney Tile Trackers

Life360 has revealed a new limited-edition set of Tile products, as they've teamed with Disney for a few different trackers.

Article Summary Life360 teams with Disney for limited-edition Tile trackers starring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse designs.

The Disney Tile lineup includes a square Tile and ultra-thin Tile Slim for wallets, luggage, keys, and more.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse starter packs are priced at $49.99, while a solo Mickey Tile costs $24.99.

Disney fans also get Tile features like 350-foot Bluetooth range, ring-to-find tools, and up to 3-year battery life.

Life360 has partnered with Disney to release a new limited-edition set of Tile trackers as Micky and Minnie Mouse take center stage. As you can see from the images here, they have taken two of the most iconic characters from the Disney brand and put them on both a small square tracker and a card-sized tracker. Perfect for those who love the characters and also want to be able to track things they own, such as luggage, their wallets, and other items, you can either clip one to or slide it in for safekeeping.

Mickey and Minnie Appear On New Disney-Themed Limited-Edition Trackers

They're selling these in two bundles, one for each character, as well as a third square title that's just Mickey walking around on a white background. The set falls in line with previous editions featuring Hello Kitty, as they are looking to give them a little more color and themes with your gear. We have more details about all of them below, as they have officially gone up for sale on the company's website.

Featuring Disney's most iconic duo, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, the new lineup of limited-edition Bluetooth trackers lets generations of fans add a touch of pixie dust to the items they never want to lose.

Tile (Mickey Mouse) ($24.99): Available in timeless white and featuring the original mouse himself, Tile is a must-have for devoted Disney fans. Life360 Tiles feature an extended 350-foot Bluetooth range, a 3-year battery life, a ring feature for faster locating, and an SOS button for an extra layer of security.

Available in timeless white and featuring the original mouse himself, Tile is a must-have for devoted Disney fans. Life360 Tiles feature an extended 350-foot Bluetooth range, a 3-year battery life, a ring feature for faster locating, and an SOS button for an extra layer of security. Tile Starter Pack (Mickey Mouse) and Tile Starter Pack (Minnie Mouse) ($49.99 each): For those who adore Mickey and Minnie's optimistic charm, the Tile Starter Pack includes a Tile and a Tile Slim, each featuring black-and-white design options. Life360 Tile Slim is the thinnest Bluetooth tracker available, with a credit card-thin design that easily slides into wallets, laptop sleeves, and passport holders.

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