Posted in: BBC, Events, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: line of duty, london

Line Of Duty Gets An Immersive Experience Across The Streets Of London

Line Of Duty gets an immersive experience spread out across the streets of London

Article Summary Line Of Duty: Operation Echo brings an official immersive London experience to the streets next year for AC-12 fans.

Teams of two to eight investigate corruption across a three-mile route, solving clues, puzzles, and moral choices.

Line Of Duty players get phone intel, hidden evidence, and help from Hastings, Fleming, and Arnott along the way.

CityDays and Studio 55 launch the Line Of Duty experience ahead of the show's expected season 7 return in 2027.

Oh, this is totally up my street. Next year, London is getting an official live immersive experience based on the BBC TV series Line Of Duty. But rather than being buried in the bowels of a building as you might have had with Doctor Who: Time Fracture or Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy, this event will be out in the open, across the streets of London, as you join AC-12 police officers investigating a case of institutional corruption.

Line Of Duty: Operation Echo will see teams of two to eight players lead their own anti-corruption investigation over a three-mile route in two to three hours. Evidence is hidden in plain sight in cafés, pubs, alleys and landmarks; participants receive informant tips, wiretapped intel and warnings via their phones, analyse physical evidence, solve escape-room-style puzzles, decipher riddles and make moral decisions that can change the case's outcome. Intel also comes from familiar AC-12 figures including Hastings, Fleming and Arnott. So it's basically a treasure hunt mixed with an escape room, but all officially licensed with a theme tune. The route is primarily outdoors but includes indoor venues for rest, puzzles and optional food or drink. CityDays, the company behind Race Across the World: The Experience and The Traitors: Anywhere, is partnering with Studio 55 on the project.

Founder Tom Rymer said, "We're thrilled to be bringing Line of Duty to life as our next experience in London. We've seen first-hand how exciting and rewarding it is for people to step inside and explore a world they know and love, and we can't wait to give Line of Duty fans that same opportunity. We're hugely excited to create something that feels authentic to the world of Line of Duty, while giving people a completely new way to experience it together."

Lou Black, Global SVP of Brand & Commercial Partnerships at Studio 55, said, "At its heart, Line of Duty is driven by high stakes, moral grey areas, and one relentless pursuit: uncovering the truth. Line of Duty: Operation Echo takes that tension off the screen and puts it directly into the hands of fans, turning the streets of London into an active AC-12 investigation."

The launch of Line Of Duty: Operation Echo is timed to coincide with the expected return of the series itself for its seventh series in early 2027. I guess you'll need to bring an umbrella. The original show was filmed first in Birmingham and then in Belfast, though it's never been assigned a specific location in the show… well, now it's London, I guess.

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