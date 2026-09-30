Posted in: Halloween, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Blood Zero, Liquid Death

Liquid Death Launches Limited-Edition Halloween Energy Flavor

Liquid Death has decided to get into the Halloween spirit as they've launched the new Blood Zero energy flavor for a limited time.

Article Summary Liquid Death launches Blood Zero, a limited-edition Halloween energy drink and the brand’s first seasonal energy flavor.

Blood Zero is a raspberry cream Liquid Death energy drink with zero sugar, zero blood, and just 5 calories per can.

Liquid Death packs Blood Zero with 100mg of caffeine and L-Theanine for a smoother, easy-drinking energy boost.

The Halloween campaign invites fans and vampires alike to sink their teeth into Liquid Death Blood Zero for a limited time.

Liquid Death has a new flavor available for Halloween as they are getting into the spirit with Blood Zero energy flavor. Serving as the company's first limited-edition energy drink flavor and honing in on being a cruelty-free alternative to sugary human blood, they're encouraging everyone (especially vampires) to try it as another way to get an energy fix that doesn't involve siphoning the blood of victims when they're not looking. Along with the flavor comes a new advertising campaign, which you can check out above, as they really encourage you to sink your teeth into a can.

Sink Your Teeth Into Blood Zero

This Halloween, don't drink blood. Drink Blood Zero. This delicious, cruelty-free raspberry cream energy drink contains zero blood and zero sugar. And with just 5 calories, unextreme caffeine (100mg), and L-Theanine, you can even enjoy more than one a day and not feel like your head might explode. Liquid Death Energy is the easy-drinking energy drink. With just 5 calories, unextreme caffeine (100mg), zero sugar, and a clean refreshing taste, it's the one energy drink for days when you want more than one energy drink.

About Liquid Death

Liquid Death will not kill you. But make no mistake, our infinitely recyclable cans of premium low-calorie beverages will absolutely murder your thirst. And it doesn't stop there. After twerking on your thirst's grave, these ruthless cans will actually donate a portion of the proceeds to help kill plastic pollution. Why? For centuries, all the funniest and coolest marketing and branding was only done for unhealthy products like beer, fast food, candy, and junk food. But those days are over. Soon, Liquid Death will use health and humor to conquer the world and make all beverages Liquid Death for eternity. At which point we'll finally begin turning the human race into flesh batteries to power our giant marketing robots.

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