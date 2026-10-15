Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Liquid Death, SIXT

Liquid Death Launches "My First Time Was in a SIXT" Campaign

Liquid Death has partnered with the car rental company SIXT to launch a new campaign called "My First Time Was in a SIXT"

Article Summary Liquid Death teams with SIXT for the “My First Time Was in a SIXT” campaign, pairing luxury rentals with edgy humor.

For a limited time, select SIXT rentals include a free Liquid Death Energy sample while supplies last.

Drivers may score flavors like Subliminal Lime, Scary Strawberry, Tropical Terror, Orange Horror, and Blood Zero.

The campaign spans 20+ participating SIXT locations, with thousands of Liquid Death x SIXT merch items up for grabs.

Liquid Death has revealed a brand-new promotion as they have partnered with luxury rental car company SIXT for a special campaign. For a limited time, all rentals from the company will come with a free sample of Liquid Death Energy, and in some cases you might get to pick which flavor you get. The company will offer Subliminal Lime, Scary Strawberry, Tropical Terror, Orange Horror, Murder Mystery, and the new Limited-Edition Blood Zero to people who rent a car as a refreshing option. The promotion comes with a fun ad, which you can check out above and let it speak for itself.

Get Your First Energy Drink In a SIXT

The hilarious video, "My First Time Was in a SIXT," shows people telling stories about "their first time", leaning into the double entendre to sound like they're talking about a different kind of first, before revealing they're actually talking about their first time experiencing Liquid Death Energy in one of SIXT's luxury rental cars. As part of the collab, customers who rent a SIXT at more than 20 participating branches nationwide will receive a complimentary Liquid Death Energy, while supplies last. SIXT will also give away thousands of pieces of SIXT x Liquid Death merch at participating locations

About Liquid Death

Liquid Death will not kill you. But make no mistake, our infinitely recyclable cans of premium low-calorie beverages will absolutely murder your thirst. And it doesn't stop there. After twerking on your thirst's grave, these ruthless cans will actually donate a portion of the proceeds to help kill plastic pollution. Why? For centuries, all the funniest and coolest marketing and branding was only done for unhealthy products like beer, fast food, candy, and junk food. But those days are over. Soon, Liquid Death will use health and humor to conquer the world and make all beverages Liquid Death for eternity. At which point we'll finally begin turning the human race into flesh batteries to power our giant marketing robots.

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