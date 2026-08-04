Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Feastables, Liquid Death, MrBeast

Liquid Death Partners With MrBeast For Peanut Butter Cup Flavor

Liquid Death teamed up with MrBeast to make a new flavor of canned water, as they presented the Feastables' branded Peanut Butter Cup.

Article Summary Liquid Death partners with MrBeast and Feastables for a limited Peanut Butter Cup sparkling water collab.

The new Liquid Death flavor delivers peanut butter cup taste with 10 calories, low sugar, and no caffeine.

MrBeast stars in a new promo ad parodying his brand while hyping the bold Liquid Death flavor launch.

Fans can grab the Liquid Death x Feastables bundle with a 12-pack of cans and a 2lb box of candy this week.

Liquid Death has formed a new partnership and collaboration, this time with MrBeast, as the two have come together for the Feastables x Liquid Death Peanut Butter Cup flavor. Yes, you read that correctly, they have made a new flavor of their sparkling waters designed to taste like a peanut butter cup, specifically the ones made by the Feastables brand. As part of the promotion, they posted this new ad you see above, where MrBeast parodies his own brand in buying the world's most dangerous biker bar to sell the water. We have more info about the flavor below, as it will hit grocery store shelves this week, as well as a special bundle.

Feastables x Liquid Death Peanut Butter Cup

Two legendary brands. One obsessive flavor. Feastables cups are made with Fairtrade-certified cocoa and a rich, creamy peanut butter center wrapped in smooth milk chocolate. Bite-sized and snack-ready, the 2lb box is built for candy bowls, lunch boxes, birthday parties, and anyone who refuses to pick just one favorite treat. Every order ships temperature-controlled to protect freshness during warm weather. The Liquid Death cans bring that peanut butter cup flavor in sparkling form — soda-inspired, surprisingly clean at just 10 calories and 2g of sugar per 12 fl oz can, with no caffeine and no artificial sweeteners. All the taste, none of the trade-offs. A limited collaboration built for the kind of person who doesn't compromise. Snack the cups. Sip the cans. Peanut butter cup perfection, start to finish.

The Ultimate Peanut Butter Cup Bundle : Includes a 2lb box of Feastables snack-sized Peanut Butter Cups plus a 12-pack of Liquid Death x Feastables Peanut Butter Cup Sparkling Water.

: Includes a 2lb box of Feastables snack-sized Peanut Butter Cups plus a 12-pack of Liquid Death x Feastables Peanut Butter Cup Sparkling Water. Snack It Or Sip It : Your favorite peanut butter cup flavor in two delicious ways.

: Your favorite peanut butter cup flavor in two delicious ways. Made With Better Ingredients : Feastables are crafted with real milk chocolate and creamy peanut butter like you'd find in a jar, while Liquid Death delivers bold flavor while Liquid Death soda-flavored sparkling water contains only 10 calories and 3g of sugar.

: Feastables are crafted with real milk chocolate and creamy peanut butter like you'd find in a jar, while Liquid Death delivers bold flavor while Liquid Death soda-flavored sparkling water contains only 10 calories and 3g of sugar. Limited Collaboration: A one-of-a-kind Feastables × Liquid Death bundle you won't want to miss.

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