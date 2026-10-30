Posted in: Halloween, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Liquid Death, Swig

Liquid Death Partners With Swig For a Halloween Dirty Soda Collab

Liquid Death has partnered with the dirty soda company Swig to make a special drink for Halloween that they're calling Blood Thirsty.

Article Summary Liquid Death has teamed with Swig for a limited Halloween dirty soda collab called Blood Thirsty.

Blood Thirsty mixes Liquid Death Blood Zero Energy with raspberry purée, vanilla, fresh lime, and vanilla cream.

The Liquid Death x Swig drink is available at all Swig locations from October 26 through Halloween, while supplies last.

Fans can also enter to win 1 of 10 Liquid Death x Swig kits by sharing the collab announcement on Instagram Stories.

Liquid Death has formed a new Halloween partnership, teaming up with dirty soda giant Swig for a special drink collaboration. The two have come together to make a new drink called Bloody Thirsty, which combines Liquid Death's new Blood Zero Energy flavor with their own mix of raspberry puree, vanilla, fresh lime, and vanilla cream. (Yes, all of those flavors in a single drink, before you ask them to add sugar.) The drink is available now and can be purchased at any of their locations through Halloween (October 31st). If you happen to find the right locations, you can even get the new drink served in an exclusive color-changing cup, like the one you see below. We have more details about the partnership below, and we wish all of you luck getting your hands on one before the promotion runs out.

Get a Bloody Dirty Soda For Halloween as Liquid Death & Swig Present Bloody Thirsty

Blood Thirsty will be available at all Swig locations from October 26 through Halloween, while supplies last. The limited-time drink combines Liquid Death's new Blood Zero Energy with raspberry purée, vanilla, fresh lime, and vanilla cream for a dangerously delicious twist on Swig's signature dirty drinks. Each drink is served in an exclusive 20-ounce color-changing collectible cup that transforms when filled with a cold beverage.

To celebrate the collaboration, Swig and Liquid Death are giving fans across the country a chance to get in on the action, even if they don't live near a Swig location. Those who share the collaboration announcement to their Instagram Stories will have a chance to win one of 10 exclusive Liquid Death x Swig kits, featuring the collectible color-changing cup, a can of Liquid Death Blood Zero Energy, Vanilla Raspberry Flavoring, a Vanilla Cream Pod, and a True Lime packet, so they can recreate their own Blood Thirsty at home.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!