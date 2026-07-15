Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Liquid Death

Liquid Death Sparkling Energy Wants You To Have Chicken Wings

Liquid Death Sparkling Energy has started a brand-new campaign where they want to give you some chicken wings just for the fun of it.

Article Summary Liquid Death Sparkling Energy launches a chicken wings giveaway, turning every can purchase into a shot at free food.

Buy Liquid Death Sparkling Energy, upload your receipt on the promo site, and enter once per can each day.

Liquid Death will choose 25 winners daily, with each getting a $20 digital gift card made for buying chicken wings.

The Liquid Death Sparkling Energy promotion runs through September 12 and only qualifying energy cans are eligible.

Liquid Death has decided to help you out in your quest to eat more chicken wings, as they've launched a new campaign to get you some food. This one is pretty simple, as they want you to head out and buy some of their Sparkling Energy waters at any retailer, and when you're done drinking it, take the receipt and enter it on their special website. Every day for the next few weeks, they will pick 25 winners who will receive a $20 digital gift card to be used specifically to buy chicken wings.

Get Your Chicken Wings On With Sparkling Canned Water

You only get one entry per can each day, so if you want to, you could enter every single day with a new can of Sparkling Energy water. (Yes, you specifically have to buy the Sparkling Energy water; no other brand of Liquid Death will qualify you.) Those who will will be emailed the card the following day. You can check out the special promotional trailer above, but that's literally the whole contest, which will be running all the way until September 12.

About Liquid Death

Liquid Death will not kill you. But make no mistake, our infinitely recyclable cans of premium low-calorie beverages will absolutely murder your thirst. And it doesn't stop there. After twerking on your thirst's grave, these ruthless cans will actually donate a portion of the proceeds to help kill plastic pollution. Why? For centuries, all the funniest and coolest marketing and branding was only done for unhealthy products like beer, fast food, candy, and junk food. But those days are over. Soon, Liquid Death will use health and humor to conquer the world and make all beverages Liquid Death for eternity. At which point we'll finally begin turning the human race into flesh batteries to power our giant marketing robots.

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