Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: BARK, Liquid Death

Liquid Death Teams With BARK For "The Most Forever Home" Coffin

Liquid Death has teamed up with BARK to make several pet toys, while also making The Most Forever Home Coffin for you and your bestie.

Article Summary Liquid Death and BARK teamed up for The Most Forever Home, a human-sized coffin-dog bed for pets and owners.

The Most Forever Home doubles as a cuddle spot now and a shared final resting place for dog parents and pups later.

Only three Liquid Death x BARK coffins sold for $1 each, disappearing in under 30 seconds during the promo.

Liquid Death and BARK also launched pet toys and a Final Wishes document for burial plans with your bestie.

Liquid Death and BARK have come together to create one of the most unique and creepy items ever, as they have introduced The Most Forever Home. As you can see from the photo below, this is a real, human-sized coffin built for dogs and their humans to hang out in, and eventually, spend eternity together. Seriously, they made a doggie bed for you to hang out in that you can eventually turn into your deathbed and be buried in. The company ran a special promotion: they made only three coffins available this past Friday for $1 each, and they were gone in under 30 seconds. But that's okay, as the team also released a bunch of pet toys alongside this, which they have a decent number of in stock. We have more info on the coffin below as we hope they bring it back.

Eternally Rest With Your Bestie In The BARK x Liquid Death Most Forever Home

Finally, a dog bed big enough for you and your dog to spend eternity together. You shared the bed. The couch. The back seat. Most of your food. Now, meet the Cuddle Coffin: a human-sized dog bed for dogs and their human, sized just right for codependency. Before it becomes a final resting place, The Most Forever Home is a cozy bed that dog parents and their pups can curl up in together. BARK is also offering a free "Final Wishes" document that lets dog parents formally request to be buried with their dog and choose exactly how they'd like to rest together, such as side by side, cuddled in the coffin, or cremated together.

HUMAN-SIZED LEGROOM: Room for one human, one dog and several unresolved attachment issues.

for one human, one dog and several unresolved attachment issues. DUAL CUDDLE ZONES: Separate pillows. Shared cuddle comfort.

pillows. Shared cuddle comfort. PREMIUM BLACK EXTERIOR: Because beige is no way to enter the void.

beige is no way to enter the void. FITS: 1 dog. 1 human. 1 deeply unhealthy attachment.

1 dog. 1 human. 1 deeply unhealthy attachment. RECOMMENDED FOR: Cuddling. Napping. Codependency.

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