Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Little Caesars, spider-man

Little Caesars Gave Fans a Spider-Man Experience With a New Pizza

Little Caesars is celebrating the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day with the brand-new Webberoni Pizza and special posters.

Article Summary Little Caesars teams with Spider-Man: Brand New Day for the limited-time Webberoni Pizza and themed fan promo.

The $8.99 Spider-Man Webberoni Pizza features mozzarella, a shredded pepperoni web, and toasted 2-cheese blend.

Fans can order a Hit-N-Ready Webberoni Pizza from 4-8PM or add the webbed topping to other pizzas online.

Spider-Man extras include themed pizza boxes, weekly limited-edition posters, an in-app mini-game, and rewards.

Little Caesars launched a brand-new pizza option with Sony Pictures tied to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, capped off with a special pop-up event in Brooklyn. In case you weren't aware, they have a new pizza available called the Webberoni Pizza, available as part of the hype for the new film, with a special blend of cheeses and sliced-up pepperoni to make it a unique pizza worthy of a superhero. As part of the promotion, they recently held a special event in Brooklyn, which we have images for you below, as fans got to hang out with Spider-Man in his apartment.

Little Caesars Gave Fans a Spider-Man Experience With a New Pizza

Inspired by Spider-Man's iconic web-slinging superpowers, this limited-time promotion includes a large round Webberoni Pizza topped with mozzarella cheese, a "web" of shredded pepperoni, and a toasted 2-cheese blend for just $8.99. Customers can walk in and buy a Hit-N-Ready Webberoni Pizza every day from 4-8PM or order it any time online. Additionally, guests can create their own "Webbed" pizza by adding a "web" of shredded pepperoni and toasted 2-cheese blend to any pizza for an additional cost, exclusively online. Other exclusives include Spider-Man: Brand New Day-inspired pizza boxes and limited-edition Little Caesars x Spider-Man: Brand New Day posters, the Slice Runner Challenge, an in-app mini-game, and more!

This is not an everyday Pepperoni pizza. In addition to mozzarella cheese, the Webberoni Pizza includes a "web" of shredded Pepperoni and a toasted 2-cheese blend. Add a "web" topping of shredded pepperoni and toasted 2-cheese blend to any large pizza on any crust with any toppings! Try it on our Detroit-Style Deep Dish, Round, Stuffed, or Thin Crust exclusively online for just a few dollars more. Prices may vary.

Exclusives will include newly designed pizza boxes inspired by Spider-Man: Brand New Day, limited edition Little Caesars x Spider-Man: Brand New Day posters, an in-app mini-game, and the Slice Runner Challenge to earn free delivery on a future purchase for qualifying orders. You can receive a poster by purchasing a Webberoni Pizza for digital carryout or in the restaurant ONLY. While supplies last. Excludes delivery. One poster per guest per day. Three limited-edition posters will be available, refreshing weekly, beginning July 6 until the week of July 20, or while supplies last.

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