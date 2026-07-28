Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Little Caesars, spider-man, Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Little Caesars Has Launched "Slice Runner" Spider-Man Game

Little Caesars has launched a new in-app game for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as you race to deliver pizza in "Slice Runner."

Article Summary Little Caesars adds Slice Runner to its app, a Spider-Man: Brand New Day game about racing pizza past obstacles.

The limited-time mini-game features Spider-Man popping up to help as players run deliveries inside the Little Caesars app.

Little Caesars is also serving the Spider-Man Webberoni Pizza, topped with a shredded pepperoni web and toasted cheese.

Fans can grab a Hit-N-Ready Webberoni from 4–8 PM or build a custom Webbed pizza online with the themed topping.

Little Caesars is continuing its promotion for Spider-Man: Brand New Day with the release of a new game on its mobile app. The game is called Slice Runner, and as you might suspect from the name, it will have you running to deliver a pizza to a home by avoiding all sorts of obstacles. (Which is weird since the company doesn't employ delivery drivers; it does all deliveries through food ordering apps, but that's a discussion for another day.) Throughout the game, you'll come across your friendly neighborhood webslinger who is here ot help you when he can. We have more details on the game below as it's only on their mobile app, while the Webberoni Pizza is also still available.

Little Caesars Launches New Spider-Man In-App Game

Inspired by Spider-Man's iconic web-slinging superpowers, this limited-time promotion includes a large round Webberoni Pizza topped with mozzarella cheese, a "web" of shredded pepperoni, and a toasted 2-cheese blend for just $8.99. Customers can walk in and buy a Hit-N-Ready Webberoni Pizza every day from 4-8PM or order it any time online. Additionally, guests can create their own "Webbed" pizza by adding a "web" of shredded pepperoni and toasted 2-cheese blend to any pizza for an additional cost, exclusively online. Other exclusives include Spider-Man: Brand New Day-inspired pizza boxes and limited-edition Little Caesars x Spider-Man: Brand New Day posters, the Slice Runner Challenge, an in-app mini-game, and more!

This is not an everyday Pepperoni pizza. In addition to mozzarella cheese, the Webberoni Pizza includes a "web" of shredded Pepperoni and a toasted 2-cheese blend. Add a "web" topping of shredded pepperoni and toasted 2-cheese blend to any large pizza on any crust with any toppings! Try it on our Detroit-Style Deep Dish, Round, Stuffed, or Thin Crust exclusively online for just a few dollars more. Prices may vary.

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