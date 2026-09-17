Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, YouTube | Tagged: Lofi Girl, Lofi House

Lofi Girl Debuts New Livestream Radio & Character With Lofi House

The popular YouTube streaming music channel Lofi Girl has launched a brand-new addition to their lineup as Lofi House is underway.

Article Summary Lofi Girl launches Lofi House, a new 24/7 livestream and channel expanding its signature sound into chilled house grooves.

The new character, Julien Maison, is a biology teacher by day and Lofi House DJ by night, anchoring the stream’s vibe.

Lofi House blends melodic, jazz-influenced house with Lofi Girl atmosphere, built for work, study, relaxation, and more.

The project features 19 artists from the Lofi Records roster, with streaming live now plus digital radio and vinyl preorders.

Earlier this week, Lofi Girl vanished from her YouTube channel, and a countdown clock started. No one knew quite what was up until today, when the popular music YouTube stream launched a new channel with a new character called Lofi House. The setting for the channel is an apartment where a teacher named Julien Maison is hanging out, jamming out the house tunes for people to kick back and listen to. The channel adds a new lo-fi subgenre to the mix, giving listeners another set of tunes to groove to while they're working, cleaning, studying, sleeping, and more. We have mroe details about the channel below, as you can watch it on YouTube in the video above, listen to it on digital radio, or pre-order the vinyl album they're making for $45.

Lofi House Makes Its Debut With Lofi Girl

Julien Maison is a 30-year-old high-school biology teacher, the kind of teacher students remember as the cool one. Observant and supportive, Julien encourages his students to pursue the things they care about. Aside from biology and the living world in general, his other great love is music – a passion he likes to share with his loved ones. When the day ends, he trades the classroom for the decks and becomes the Lofi House DJ. Lofi hip hop became the sound of focus for a generation that grew up with it in the background of homework, exams and late shifts. Many of the artists on the label, though, came from the electronic scene long before lofi. Lofi House started there: from the desire to let them express their roots, and to give the Lofi Girl sound a place aside from study sessions. House is a vast territory, so the Lofi Records team took the time to find where Lofi Girl belonged inside it, exploring chill, melodic and jazz-influenced directions with artists across the roster and no ready-made answer. Lofi House is where it clicked, bringing together the movement and groove of house and the textured, atmospheric sound that has long been central to Lofi Girl.



Behind The Art & Music The genre already exists, and Lofi Girl is not claiming to have invented it. What is new is the choice to give it a permanent 24/7 home, built entirely with the label's own artists. The project brings together 19 artists, for the majority long active on the label across lofi, synthwave, and dark ambient releases, and others who joined it through this very project: houseverbot, Akraa, Virtua, KBS, lofi cassette, sum2k, Nabuko, yungpolar, maru mori., Zimbr, Erwo/ Erwin Do, volca, khin, M1NT, blnkspc_, Jeff for Sale, Visual Stimulation, and Leyona Music. Among the contributors, houseverbot , Akraa , KBS, and lofi cassette played a particularly important role in shaping the project's artistic direction and helping define Lofi Records' interpretation of Lofi House. Every frame of Lofi House is also made in-house by Lofi Studio, the team behind the Lofi Girl visual universe. From Julien's character design to the apartment where he mixes at golden hour, the world is hand-crafted by animators and illustrators, several of whom have worked on award-winning films recognized at prestigious animation and movie industry festivals such as Cannes, Annecy and the César.

"I've been part of the Lofi Girl world since 2020, almost from the beginning of their journey as a label. It's been great to see them explore new genres and broaden their musical direction over the years. I started making EDM when I was 15, so having the opportunity to combine the music I grew up producing with the music I now make for a living feels very natural. To me, Lofi House is a logical next step, especially after the introduction of Synthwave. I'm looking forward to making more Lofi House tracks in the future. Exploring this genre feels refreshing, not only for me but also for many other artists who come from an electronic dance music background," said Akraa. "I've been part of the Lofi Girl world since 2023, appearing on various compilations and albums along the way. Moving into Lofi House means a lot to me because I've always loved exploring different genres. I originally came from producing pop and hip-hop, and that same curiosity is actually what led me to lo-fi in the first place. Now getting to explore Lofi House feels exciting in a very similar way, almost like going back to the early days of discovering Lofi, where everything still feels fresh, and there's so much room to experiment," said Houseverbot. "I was lucky enough to start working with Lofi Girl in 2021, through a collaboration on DLJ's album 'Time Capsule.' […]. Then I had the chance to be among the first artists to release a synthwave album when Lofi Records launched the genre and its radio [in 2023]. Getting to take part regularly in the introduction of new musical genres, as it is the case here with Lofi House, is a real privilege. Since I started producing music with sub-genres like EDM, trap, and future bass, and more recently moved into house, I of course jumped at the chance to start a Lofi House project, which blends sub-genres and influences I've always loved.", KBS

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