Posted in: Call of Duty, Logitech, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Logitech G

Logitech G Announces New Deal With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

Logitech G announced that they have become the new Peripheral Partner for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, featuring multiple activations.

Article Summary Logitech G is now the official peripheral partner for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 in a new Activision deal.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 players will get Logitech G in-game items, challenges, streamer events, and giveaways.

The partnership adds Streamlabs creator tools plus GHUB Audio EQ and LIGHTSYNC RGB integrations for Modern Warfare 4.

Logitech G and Activision say the Call of Duty collaboration is built to boost immersion, performance, and prestige.

Logitech G announced this week that they've formed a new partnership with Activision to become the official Peripheral Partner for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. The two sides will have multiple activations, both in-game and IRL, including new items such as the themed weapon blueprint, charm, and calling card. New community events will take place, with special hardware giveaways, new Steamlabs overlays and interactive tools, a new Lightsync and Audio EQ setup for the game in GHUB, and more. We have mroe details on the partnership for you below.

Logitech G Becomes The Peripheral Partner for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

For over a decade, Logitech G and its legendary ASTRO console headsets have delivered the performance, control, and comfort that transform good squads into legends. Whether it's holding a hardpoint or snapping to targets, Logitech G is part of the defining moments – the wins, the losses, and the plays that cement a legacy. As Modern Warfare 4 welcomes a new generation of players, Logitech G continues that tradition, bringing high-performance gear loved by pros and fans alike to every mission, every highlight reel, and every play. Every session, every round, and every cheer adds to a legacy built with every game. With the Logitech G gear and the Play for Prestige mantra, gamers are ready to create new memories and set the standard for what comes next.

"This partnership between Logitech G and Activision is about elevating & celebrating every player in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. Whether you play for fun or to win, our proprietary technologies combined with our full range of gear is designed to deliver the best gameplay experience possible. Together, we're making every session into a chance to Play for Prestige. We are super excited to bring more moments and energy to an amazing game franchise," said Andrew Tagher, Head of Partnerships at Logitech G.

"Partnering with Logitech G lets us push the boundaries of what Modern Warfare 4 feels like, from the first drop into combat to the final moments of a hard-fought win. By combining our game's intensity with Logitech G's innovation, engineering, and performance expertise, we're giving players new ways to experience Call of Duty with greater immersion. This partnership helps bring players closer to the action of Modern Warfare," said Cody Neal, Head of Partnerships at Activision.

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