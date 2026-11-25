Posted in: Logitech, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: headset, Keyboard, Logitech G, Mouse

Logitech G Recently Added Multiple Items To Their Fall Lineup

We revisit the multiple items Logitech G unveiled and released for the Fall as we approach Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026

Article Summary Logitech G revisited its Play 2026 reveals before Black Friday, including new mice, keyboards, headsets, and racing gear.

Logitech G’s PRO lineup added the PRO X3 SUPERSTRIKE mouse, PRO X2 RAPID keyboard, headset, and Control mousepad.

Logitech G also rolled out the Yeti 2 mic, Streamlabs mobile upgrades, and free G HUB Replay highlight capture.

Logitech G expanded G3 and sim racing with G316 X 75 keyboards, new G502 X updates, and RS50 racing hardware.

Logitech G revealed multiple items during the Logitech G Play 2026 event, many of which have hit the market, so we thought we'd revisit them ahead of the holidays, ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There's a plethora of new items on here ranging from mice and keyboards to new headsets to racing gear for those who want to take things to a new level. We have the original rundown of what they have released; you can find all of it on their website and at select retailers.

Logitech G Releases Several New Items For 2026

The groundbreaking PRO X3 SUPERSTRIKE Gaming Mouse advances the championship-winning legacy of the PRO X2 series with a significant leap in precision and elite control. By collaborating directly with professional athletes, the design team prioritized key demands for improved balance and longer battery life. In a remarkable nine-month development cycle, Logitech G achieved a 50% increase in power efficiency within a lightweight, perfectly balanced chassis, dramatically reducing the gap between recognition and action, all powered by proprietary HITS technology.

Engineered for elite esports with input from professional athletes, the PRO X Control Mousepad delivers consistent performance. This 400 x 460mm pad features a specialized knitted cloth for balanced, omnidirectional glide and precise control. It includes 6mm Slimflex Foam for cushioning, sub-surface tight-stitched edges, and a high-friction base for non-slip stability.

The groundbreaking PRO X2 RAPID Gaming Keyboard delivers rapid, high-fidelity inputs, allowing for granular tailoring of key sensitivity. Co-designed with global esports icons, the PRO X2 RAPID features custom magnetic switches, Rapid Trigger technology, and Key Priority. Gamers can fine-tune their experience via G HUB or utilize the onboard OLED interface for immediate, real-time recalibration, ensuring a fluid transition between play styles without disruption.

The PRO X3 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset is a masterclass in engineering excellence, delivering the immersive situational awareness and pristine vocal clarity essential for competitive dominance. Crafted with premium materials and rigorous quality standards, its studio-grade 48 kHz microphone ensures flawless communication, while sophisticated EQ customization lets you prioritize critical audio cues. Built for endurance, its extended battery life supports long focus, helping players keep their strategic edge when every second counts.

Creating Smarter Tools for Creators

For creators, podcasters and streamers, Logitech G unveiled the all-new Yeti 2, a complete reinvention of the original iconic microphone. To help creators maintain consistent, broadcast-quality sound without manual adjustment, Yeti 2 introduces an intelligent voice proximity sensor that tracks the speaker's position in 3 dimensions and dynamically adjusts gain, EQ, and pickup patterns in real time. The microphone also features an AI-powered de-noiser to isolate voices from background distractions, a color LED screen with Yeti character guide, and direct integration with G HUB for deep settings control, community-powered Blue VO!CE profiles, and custom avatar upload.

In addition, Logitech G Streamlabs is revolutionizing the mobile broadcasting experience with a major rebuild of its mobile app, engineered for greater reliability and intelligence. Central to this transformation is Network Boost, a flagship Streamlabs Ultra capability that fuses cellular and Wi-Fi data to eliminate dropped frames. This software-driven innovation replaces traditional hardware rigs with professional-grade SRT support for minimal latency, delivering the capabilities of $10,000 mobile studio equipment set-ups and making them available to everyone for mobile streaming.

Making automatic highlight capture accessible to every gamer, the new, free-to-use G HUB Replay software automatically records gameplay, identifies hero moments, and curates polished highlight reels with no video-editing experience required. Built with intuitive simplicity so players can stay focused on the match, G HUB Replay seamlessly detects, saves, and exports game-winning 1v3 clutches, buzzer-beaters, and unbelievable plays, making it effortless to instantly share every iconic victory with friends and fans.

Expanding Performance for Every Gamer

Logitech G also expanded its G3 family, making premium gaming experiences more accessible while offering greater personalization options. The company introduced the G316 X 75, a compact mechanical keyboard designed for gamers who prefer a smaller desktop footprint, alongside G-KEYCAPS, a new collection of premium dual-shot PBT keycaps and interchangeable translucent dials inspired by four unique themes: Forest, City, Battlefield, and Castle.

The popular G305 X SUPERLIGHT mouse and G316 X 75 and 98 form factor keyboards are now available in a new Lilac colorway, perfect for that cozy gaming desktop. Completing the G5 Series desktop, 2 new high energy colorways for the iconic G502 X PLUS bring style and power to players' setups. And, Logitech G announced a major firmware enhancement to its HERO sensor technology for all G502 X PLUS and G502 X LIGHTSPEED gaming mice, increasing maximum resolution to 44,000 DPI with submicron precision and independent X/Y sensitivity adjustments. And, existing owners get this massive upgrade for free through G HUB.

Lastly, honoring ASTRO's console gaming heritage, Logitech G also unveiled the ASTRO A50 X Mars Red Edition, inspired by exploration and the pioneering spirit that has defined the ASTRO series for more than a decade.

Driving the Next Generation of Sim Racing

The company also expanded its racing ecosystem with new modular PC-exclusive hardware, including standalone versions of the G923 wheel, the RS50 direct-drive system, and the new RS Pedals SE, which features hall-effect brake and gas pedals for enhanced precision. To celebrate the deep connection between automotive legacy and elite precision hardware, Logitech G is thrilled to debut the RS50 McLaren Racing Edition, featuring McLaren Racing's signature Papaya aesthetic. This vibrant hue pays tribute to the courageous innovation and heritage McLaren Racing has championed for over sixty years.

Engineered for simulation enthusiasts who want to bring professional racing pedigree into their home environment, this special edition combines the 8 Nm RS50 direct-drive wheelbase with TRUEFORCE technology, high-end RS racing components, and, when paired with the Playseat Instinct McLaren Racing Edition cockpit, creates a deeply engaging experience born from a storied partnership.

One Connected Gaming Ecosystem

Every announcement at Logitech G PLAY 2026 reinforces Logitech G's vision of a connected ecosystem where hardware, software, creators, and community work together to unlock new levels of performance. Whether competing at the highest levels of esports, creating content for global audiences, or simply enjoying games with friends, Logitech G continues to design products that empower gamers to play with greater confidence, creativity, and control. Logitech G will announce availability, regional pricing, and launch timing for individual products through its regional channels.

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