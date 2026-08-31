Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: long beach comic con, Nerd Street Events

Long Beach Comic Con 2026 Confirms The Official Lineup

Organizers for the Long Beach Comic Con have officially confirmed the lineup of guests and activities for 2026, happening September 5-6.

Article Summary Long Beach Comic Con 2026 takes over the Long Beach Convention Center September 5-6 with guests, cosplay, comics, and more.

The Long Beach Comic Con lineup includes voice actors, artists, TV and film stars, plus Main Stage talks on major fandoms.

Fans can expect celebrations tied to Five Nights at Freddy's, Pokémon, Phineas and Ferb, Power Rangers, and more.

Long Beach Comic Con will also host a TMNT Shell-A-Bration with stars from the original live-action Turtle films.

Nerd Street Events, the organizers of Long Beach Comic Con, have given us an idea of what to expect at the 2026 event by revealing a few details this week. The event is set to take place September 5 – 6 at the Long Beach Convention Center, with a lineup that includes confirmed voice actors, artists, TV and film celebrities, and a host of other activities. We have some of the details for you below, as the full list can be found on the event's website.

Long Beach Comic Con Brings Together Multiple Guests For 2026

In its first year under Nerd Street Events, the team behind Twin Cities Con, Des Moines Con, Central Florida Comic Con, and more, the event will bring fans together for a welcoming weekend centered of the fun of comics and cosplay, the creativity of artists and creators, special guest appearances, and an engaging lineup of programming. Attendees can look forward to Main Stage conversations celebrating Five Nights at Freddy's, Pokémon, Phineas and Ferb, Power Rangers, and more, alongside the official costume contest, GeekFest film programming, artists and publishing discussions, cosplay workshops, and more.

Long Beach Comic Con will also host the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shell-A-Bration, a celebration of the original live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films of the 1990s. Fans will have the opportunity to meet the heroes from the original film series, along with characters including Shredder, Keno, and the Fellow Chucker. With visiting artists, special guests, and programming, Long Beach Comic Con has something for every kind of fan.

Long Beach Comic Con is a celebration of comics, toys, TV, film, art, cosplay, games, and all things nerdy. If you're a fan of Batman, the Avengers, Doctor Who, Star Wars, LEGO, Disney, Star Trek, the Walking Dead, Power Rangers, Game of Thrones, etc., you'll probably fit right in at LBCC!!

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