Posted in: Disney, Fashion, Pixar, Pop Culture | Tagged: cars, loungefly

Loungefly Unveils Pixar's Cars 20th Anniversary Collection

Loungefly dropped a new set of items this week, as they celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Pixar's Cars with some new gear.

Article Summary Loungefly celebrates Pixar's Cars 20th anniversary with four new accessories, all available now for pre-order online.

The Cars collection includes a Tow Mater figural crossbody and a Lightning McQueen light-up lenticular mini backpack.

A Piston Cup sling crossbody with coin bag adds Cars-inspired details like a #95 rivet and movable charm strap.

Fans can also collect six Cars 20th anniversary mystery mini backpack keychain charms featuring favorite characters.

Loungefly has added four new items to its shop as it celebrates the 20th Anniversary of Pixar's Cars. The team has come together with Pixar and Disney to make four specific items: a crossbody bag, a light-up mini backpack, a coin bag, and a bunch of keychain charms. We have the details for all of them below as they're available for pre-order in their shop.

Loungefly's 20th Anniversary Pixar's Cars Collection

Tow Mater Figural Crossbody Bag – $115

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Disney and Pixar's Cars with your favorite buddy: Mater! This crossbody is shaped like our beloved Mater and opens from the hood. A lenticular feature and movable wheels really bring this bag to life! This bag is ready to hit the road with you and make a fashion statement!

Polyurethane

Lenticular feature

Movable wheels and a metal rivet

Appliqué and printed detailing

Debossed detailing

Adjustable shoulder strap

Coordinating interior lining

Lightning McQueen Cosplay Light-Up Lenticular Mini Backpack – $90

This bag comes fully loaded with a light-up feature and movable wheels. The adjustable straps have a cool debossed checkered pattern. On the back, you'll find "Lightning McQueen" written! This is a must for any Lightning McQueen fan!

Shimmer polyurethane

Light-up feature

Applique, debossed, and printed details

Sturdy top handle

Adjustable shoulder straps

Coordinating interior lining

Piston Cup Sling Crossbody Bag with Coin Bag – $65

A special woven Piston Cup patch is front and center on the bag. You'll also find a molded metal rivet of the number "95." Find more fun details on the back of the bag. Along the adjustable strap, there's a Lightning McQueen movable charm. Cross the finish line in style with this crossbody!

Canvas crossbody bag

Removable charm

Adjustable crossbody strap

Applique, molded metal rivet, snap button, woven patch, and printed details

Coordinating interior lining

Cars 20th Anniversary Mystery Mini Backpack Keychain Charm – $20

These come individually wrapped in mystery packaging, so you don't know what you'll get! Collect all six: Lightning McQueen, Mater, Sally, Ramone, Mack, and Fillmore. Grab all six and take your favs everywhere you go.

Patent polyurethane

Appliqué and printed details

Zippered compartment to store small essentials

Lobster hooks to attach to other Loungefly accessories

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