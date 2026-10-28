Posted in: Events, Interview, Lucca Comics & Games, Pop Culture | Tagged: yoko kanno

Lucca Comics & Games: Musician Yoko Kanno Chats Music & Italy

We got a chance to chat with Yoko Kanno ahead of her appearance at Lucca Comics & Games 2026, going over music and visiting Italy

Article Summary Yoko Kanno reflects on her 2026 projects, from Expo 2025’s Under the Midnight Rainbow to the recent song “Cadence.”

The Cowboy Bebop composer shares her unchanged creative process, writing by hand and building each piece around scene and performer.

Yoko Kanno previews her first Lucca Comics & Games appearance and discusses her excitement for Italy, fans, and great food.

She also teases a special Milan concert spanning her anime and film music, including favorites and first-time live performances.

If you're a big fan of anime and video game soundtracks, chances are Yoko Kanno has had a major influence on you sometime in the past couple of decades. The composer, arranger, and producer has had a hand in creating some of the most iconic tracks of all time, most notably working on Cowboy Bebop, Escaflowne, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Aquarion EVOL, Our Little Sister, Terror in Resonance, and more. Kanno will be at Lucca Comics & Games 2026 this week, but before that, we got a chance to chat with her about her career, her first time coming to Lucca C&G, and more.

BC: Hello! How have things been going for you this year? What have you been up to lately?

YK: Since I visited Spain for the first time and performed there at the end of last year, I've been wanting to go to many different places and perform live.

Is there any music you've been listening to lately that's caught your ear or inspired you as of late?

The cry of a stray cat — fighting over territory, or calling for a mate.

What's the process like these days for you to come up with a piece of music and build it out?

It hasn't changed at all over the years. I picture the performer and the scene in my mind, write the score by hand, and create a demo by playing it myself. Even if I buy equipment that seems convenient, I rarely end up using it.

Last year, you worked on Under the Midnight Rainbow for Expo 2025 in Osaka. What was it like making music for such a unique showcase?

I had wanted to try creating music for a show, so everything — from the first meeting through to the finishing touches, and the adjustments we made while watching how audiences responded — was a very enjoyable experience. Creating something from scratch with the French production team was quite different from the way things are done in Japan. I was able to experiment with new technologies, and because it was outdoors, the piece was affected by the weather and the wind, which was refreshing too.

You had also revisited Cowboy Bebop with an extended take on the show's theme song "TANK!" How was it for you to go back with SEATBELTS and put a new spin on what's become an anime classic?

When I'm playing it live myself, I always find myself wanting to keep dancing for longer, so this is purely an arrangement for myself. Many of the members who played with me back then are still performing and going strong, so I also wanted to show them off to everyone.

Most recently, you composed, arranged, and produced the song "Cadence" with vocalist Chen Yuting. How did the two of you end up collaborating?

This project came about after director Ma Jin reached out to me. The theme was very unique, and I was moved by the passion of Director Ma and all the staff involved. Yuting is a frighteningly talented singer, but also a very lovely person. Performing with her was a truly heart-stirring experience. I am grateful for this encounter.

You're coming to Lucca Comics & Games this year, which is your first time at the event. What are your thoughts going into the event?

I've been to Italy (Rome, Milan, Naples, etc.) several times for recordings, but that was about 20 years ago. This will be my first time in Lucca. I feel honored to have been invited in this landmark anniversary year. My heart is racing at the thought of how everyone will welcome me. I love Italian food, so I'm really looking forward to it.

You'll be performing a special concert dedicated to the soundtracks you've worked on over the years. How did you go about selecting what you wanted to perform and highlight?

At the Milan concert on November 3rd, I will be performing many of the pieces I have created so far. I selected them hoping that my fans would enjoy them. Some of them are pieces that even I will be playing for the first time. I'm putting a lot of thought into making it a special experience for everyone who comes.

Is there any one particular track in the show you're most proud of and always enjoy performing for an audience?

I'd like there to be a world we can build together, while watching how the audience responds, and I want to prepare music that allows for that.

Are there any other plans you have while at Lucca C&G, or possibly just walking around to take in the event?

It depends on my mood, but I plan to wander around, drawn in by whatever smells good. I try not to pack my schedule too tightly, and I like to go with how I feel on the day, in the moment.

After the convention, what do you have planned for the rest of 2026? Anything you can share about projects you're working on or things to come?

I'd like to go to a country I've never been to and perform a live show there.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!