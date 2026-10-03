Lunchables Releases Its First-Ever Official Pizza Grill

Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Kraft Heinz, Lunchables, pizza

Lunchables unveils its first-ever Pizza Grill

Lunchables unveiled a limited-time official Pizza Grill to let fans decide whether Lunchables Pizza is better hot or cold.

Article Summary Lunchables debuts its first-ever official Pizza Grill, a limited-time release created to settle the hot vs. cold debate.

The Lunchables Pizza Grill is designed to cook all three pizzas in one pack, giving fans a warm, melty new option.

Kraft Heinz says more than a third of Lunchables Pizza fans now enjoy them hot, fueling the brand’s latest launch.

Sold exclusively through Walmart’s website during Pizza Month, the Lunchables Pizza Grill turns fan habits into fun.

Kraft Heinz is looking to settle a debate among Lunchables fans: Are Lunchables Pizzas better hot or cold? You can put that to the test with their first-ever Pizza Grill. The company is celebrating Pizza Month with this limited-time item, which is being sold exclusively on Walmart's website (although we currently can't find a listing for it) and is designed to bake three ready-to-make pizzas at a time. We have more details about it below as we now wait for it to officially be on the market for the debate to begin!

Hot or Cold? Settle The Debate With The Lunchables Pizza Grill

For more than 30 years, Lunchables Pizza has famously been enjoyed cold — just unbox, top and eat. However, fans have increasingly been heating up their pizzas at home and taking to social media to debate which way is best. Today, more than a third of fans now say they are opting to enjoy their Lunchables Pizza warm.¹ The Lunchables Pizza Grill turns that fan behavior into part of the fun: unpack, build your pizzas, light the fire, and let them sizzle for a warm, melty take on the classic.

Custom-designed to fit all three pizzas in a pack, the Lunchables Pizza Grill is letting fans decide once and for all whether they're Team Hot or Team Cold. As the lunchtime legend for decades, Lunchables brings adults and kids alike so many ways to enjoy mealtime with real, delicious food — from Cracker Stackers and Pizza to Nachos and more. The Lunchables Pizza Grill brings that same customizable spirit to one of the brand's most iconic offerings, delivering another way for fans to enjoy the OG meal you never outgrow.

"Lunchables has always given fans the freedom to mix, match and make mealtime their own," said Brittany Piszynski, Director of Marketing for Lunchables. "When we saw fans putting their own spin on our beloved Lunchables Pizza varieties and sparking a spirited debate on social media over the best way to enjoy them — hot vs. cold — we knew we had to get in on the fun. The Lunchables Pizza Grill celebrates the creativity fans already bring to a longtime favorite, while giving them a delicious new way that's engineered to put their preferences to the ultimate test."

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