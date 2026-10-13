Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: dia de los muertos, Find Familiar Spirits, Macabre Spirits, Matthew Lillard, Sangre de Agave

Macabre Spirits Announces Sangre de Agave For Día de los Muertos

Macabre Spirits has unveiled a new Sangre de Agave, designed to channel the horror and the heritage of Día de los Muertos

Article Summary Macabre Spirits unveils Sangre de Agave, a limited-edition Día de los Muertos craft spirit from Find Familiar Spirits.

Made with small-batch Mexican agave and traditional distillation, Macabre Spirits delivers a rich, earthy flavor profile.

Sangre de Agave includes a bilingual horror story by V. Castro, marking Macabre Spirits’ first English-Spanish release.

RAH Azul creates dual cover art for Macabre Spirits’ boxed set, blending Día de los Muertos tradition with horror lore.

Macabre Spirits, the horror-centric alcohol brand from Matthew Lillard and Justin Ware's Find Familiar Spirits, has unveiled Sangre de Agave, a small-batch agave craft spirit specifically for Día de los Muertos. Bringing the Day of the Dead its own special blend, this limited-edition box set will include its own tale of terror, much like previous releases. However, this one will be a little extra special, as they're offering up the Sangre de Agave short story by Bram Stoker-nominated author V. Castro as their first bilingual publication, available in both English and Spanish, illustrated with two different covers by Los Angeles artist RAH Azul. We have more details below, as it's currently in their shop for $100 per bottle.

Celebrate the Day of the Dead With Macabre Spirits' Sangre de Agave

Rooted in a deep respect for the earth and centuries-old Mexican distillation traditions, Sangre de Agave is a true craft spirit made in partnership with a family of Mexican agave farmers. It begins with small-batch Mexican agave, slow-cooked and crushed to unlock naturally rich, caramelized flavors to create a syrup that's then distilled with spring-fed water.

This low-tech, traditional process results in a crystal clear spirit that retains the natural flavors of the earth. The final offering boasts a complex, earthy profile with far richer depth than a standard tequila blanco, featuring roasted agave, green herbs, and white pepper on the nose, lime peel and vanilla on the palate, and a long, sweet finish.

The Lore and The Art

The accompanying bilingual book tells the story of Diosa y Tzitzimitl, an ancient goddess, demon, and mother named Mayahuel who guards the secrets of the agave and answers wronged souls on Día de los Muertos, until she finds herself trapped by the wrong kind of summoner. Penned by V. Castro, a two-time Bram Stoker Award-nominated Mexican-American writer, the eerie and lyrical tale explores the idea that even those who decide fates cannot escape their own.

Also bringing their unique talents to Sangre de Agave is Los Angeles-born artist RAH Azul, whose striking cover art—an original painting in two parts, one for each cover—honors Día de los Muertos as a mystical dance between life and death, light and darkness, and good and evil.

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