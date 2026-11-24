Posted in: Focus Features, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: GiantMouse, Macabre Spirits, robert eggers, werwulf

Macabre Spirits Created An Exclusive Box Set For The Film Werwulf

Macabre Spirits created an exclusive Hunter's Moone limited-edition box set tied to Robert Eggers' new film Werwulf, featuring a 2008 Armagnac, a GiantMouse Hedge Knyf, and a custom keepsake box.

Article Summary Macabre Spirits teamed with GiantMouse and Focus Features on a Werwulf box set built around Robert Eggers' new film.

The $400 Macabre Spirits release includes an 18-year-old 2008 Armagnac sourced from France's Ténarèze region.

Macabre Spirits also packs in the GiantMouse Hedge Knyf, a 13th-century-inspired blade with silver and walnut details.

The Werwulf collector's set comes in a custom walnut box with a wax-sealed scroll and is on sale now through Macabre Spirits.

Macabre Spirits have partnered with premium knifemaker GiantMouse and Focus Features to create a special exclusive box set tied to Robert Eggers' new feature film, Werwulf. As you can see here, they have loaded this box up with a special Armagnac spirit that was hand-picked for this particular box, along with a specially crafted blade fitting for the time period the film reflects. We have the finer details below, as they are currently selling ot for $400 through their website.

Celebrate Werwulf with a New Offering From Macabre Spirits

Embracing the gothic, authentic atmosphere of 13th-century England depicted by one of the most unique and extraordinary directors working today, Robert Eggers (Nosferatu, The Northman), the Hunter's Moone set presents collectors with a vintage spirit and a masterfully crafted, silver-enhanced blade in a stunning bespoke wooden box. To accompany a cinematic story of legend, Macabre Spirits–the horror fandom-focused spirits company co-founded by Matthew Lillard– selected a spirit with an equally venerable history. Armagnac, Europe's oldest distilled spirit, with records tracing back to the early 14th century.

The Vintage: This 2008 vintage distillate was produced exclusively in the Gascony region of southwestern France and sourced from the Ténarèze.

This 2008 vintage distillate was produced exclusively in the Gascony region of southwestern France and sourced from the Ténarèze. The Maturation: It has been meticulously aged for 18 years.

It has been meticulously aged for 18 years. Tasting Notes: Starting out like honey in a glass, it progresses into slightly floral and fruity notes with jasmine and honeydew.

Starting out like honey in a glass, it progresses into slightly floral and fruity notes with jasmine and honeydew. The Experience: Light and elegant on the palate with a tea-like quality, this exceptional digestif is designed to be poured into a tulip-shaped glass or narrow snifter, allowed to breathe for ten minutes, and savored by a crackling fire… or under the full moon.

The Tool vs. The Monster: The GiantMouse Hedge Knyf

Hand-crafted by GiantMouse exclusively for this collector's set, the Hedge Knyf is a modern blade inspired by the historical rituals and utility knives of the 13th century—a time when a simple tool carried for quiet labor was forced to become a weapon against the feral dark.

Premium Steel: The 4.3-inch (110 mm) blade features cryo-treated Nitro-B high-performance stainless steel with a clean, narrow profile equally suited for field work or food prep.

Lore-Steeped Handle: Crafted from Slovenian Walnut sourced from karst forests, the wood carries the memory of the Slavic man-wolf, or volkodlak.

Ancient Protection: The handle is faintly etched with a cross, through which passes a solid, pure silver pin—an incorruptible element historically believed to burn demonic flesh and bind shapeshifters.

Symbolic Loop: A "full moon" pommel loop adds weight and balance while representing a continuous loop of protection, locking in decisive energy.

Pagan Wards: The hand-finished Italian vegetable-tanned leather sheath is stamped with the 9th-century runic Braut (the early Celtic character for the first letter in bleidd/bleid, meaning "wolf"), acting as a silent talisman and tribute to the Old Gods.

A Treasure Most Rare: The Keepsake Box & Scroll

This pairing is housed within a custom keepsake walnut box, designed with the phases of the moon on the lid to echo the lunar lore of the film. Inside, a hand-stamped wax seal scroll invites fans to immerse themselves in the legend and Eggers' meticulously crafted 14th-century world. Hand-selected and approved by Robert Eggers, this extraordinary gift for serious spirits connoisseurs, dedicated EDC collectors, and devoted fans of Eggers, the Hunter's Moone Limited Edition Box Set invites you to steel thyself… for the full moone cometh.

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