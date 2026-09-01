Posted in: Halloween, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Find Familiar Spirits, Ghost Face, Ghost Face Vodka, Justin Ware, Macabre Spirits, Matthew Lillard

Macabre Spirits Drops Ghost Face Vodka – Blood Orange Flavor

Matthew Lillard's Macabre Spirits has released a new version of their Ghost Face Vodka, as you can scare up a bottle of Blood Orange

Article Summary Macabre Spirits unveils Ghost Face Vodka Blood Orange, a Halloween-ready sequel to the sold-out original release.

Matthew Lillard says the new Ghost Face Vodka aims to satisfy horror fans who missed the first Killer Collection.

A Ghost Face Blood Orange Killer Collection box set launches online September 29, with details still under wraps.

Ghost Face Vodka Blood Orange blends pressed citrus into gluten-free potato vodka, then finishes crisp, smooth, and clear.

Just in time for Halloween, Macabre Spirits (the horror alcohol brand from Matthew Lillard and Justin Ware's Find Familiar Spirits), released a new flavor of Ghost Face Vodka: Blood Orange. The original version of this launched back in February and completely sold out, so now they're coming back with this new flavor in time for Halloween, hoping you still have a taste for scary movies. But the vodka won't just be hitting shelves; they'll also be doing a Ghost Face Blood Orange Killer Collection box set, launching September 29 as an exclusive online option. offering. They haven't revealed what's in the new box set, but if it's anything like the original (which had an autographed bottle, pins, rocks glasses, and more), then it will sell just fine. We have more details and a quote from Lillard about the new flavor below.

Do You Like Scary Vodkas? Ghost Face Vodka Blood Orange Arrives September 29

Ghost Face Vodka is distilled from 100% non-GMO potatoes for a naturally gluten-free spirit with a signature creamy mid-palate and silky finish. Blood Orange was handcrafted at the company's facility in Florida, where silky-smooth vodka was infused with pressed lemons, oranges, grapefruits, and blood orange, then decanted and run through a custom hybrid still to remove all residual sugar and color. What remains is a crystal-clear vodka that explodes with bright citrus aroma and flavor and finishes incredibly clean and smooth.

"We were blown away by the response to the first box, but disappointed so many of our fans weren't able to get their hands on one," said Lillard. "If you weren't able to score the original, we're confident the sequel won't disappoint. Ghost Face always comes back, and the best sequels always have a twist. We're thrilled to work with Total Wine to bring the original flavor and blood orange to stores all across the country, and to introduce even more fans to a scary-good vodka worthy of the most iconic mask in horror."

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