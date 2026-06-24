Posted in: Card Games, Clothing, Fashion, Magic: The Gathering, Pop Culture, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: boxlunch, marvel, marvel super heroes

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Gets a New BoxLunch Set

BoxLunch revealed a new set of items for the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes capsule collection, available now.

Article Summary BoxLunch has launched a new Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes capsule collection ahead of the summer expansion.

The Magic: The Gathering apparel line includes shirts, a reversible windbreaker, sweaters, wovens, and a crossbody bag.

Designs draw from Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes art featuring Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, Captain America, and more.

BoxLunch stores will offer an exclusive Captain America promo card on June 26 with $40 in eligible Magic: The Gathering purchases.

BoxLunch revealed a new set of items today in a new collaboration with Wizards of the Coast and Marvel, as they have a new line tied to Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes. Ahead of the expansion, they have lined up several shirts, a jacket, and a crossbody bag, all designed for those who are going to obsess over this set or at least want to mark the occasion. We have more details below as the set is available right now.

Show Off Your Love For Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes With New BoxLunch Gear

The capsule collection from BoxLunch showcases bold pieces such as reversible windbreakers, crewneck sweaters, wovens, a crossbody bag, and more, each inspired by the vivid artwork from the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes set, inspired by Marvel characters, including Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, The Fantastic Four, Captain America, and more.

While supplies last, BoxLunch will offer an exclusive Captain America promo card to fans who spend $40 in-store on eligible products. The $40 minimum can be met through a purchase of products from the capsule collection or eligible Marvel and Magic: The Gathering items sold at BoxLunch stores. This promo card will only be available in participating BoxLunch stores on June 26, with limited quantities available. Fans can also feel proud knowing that each purchase from the capsule collection contributes to real-world impact. For every $10 spent across the retailer's themed product offerings, BoxLunch helps donate a meal through its philanthropic partnership with Feeding America.

"With this collaboration, we set out to continue elevating fan apparel with BoxLunch's unique vision for combining pop culture with premium, stylish design," said Rick Vargas, BoxLunch's Senior Vice President and GMM. "This has been an incredible collaboration, providing us with the opportunity to honor these iconic brands and characters with an outstanding capsule that feels modern and collectible."

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