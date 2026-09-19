Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: G3 Audio Mixer, Maono

Maono Launches The New G3 Audio Mixer For Content Creators

Maono has dropped a new audio mixer designed for content creators, offering the simplified G3 Audio Mixer on their website.

Article Summary Maono launches the G3 Audio Mixer, a simplified desktop solution built to help Windows PC streamers manage audio fast.

Four assignable faders control mic, game, Discord, music, and more, with mute and monitoring for quick live tweaks.

Maono G3 adds three independent submixes, letting streamers tailor separate audio balances for themselves, team, and audience.

XLR input, 57dB gain, 48V phantom power, AI noise reduction, soundpads, and dual USB-C support round out the $100 mixer.

Maono dropped a new audio mixer this week, aimed at content creators, as they introduced the new G3 Audio Mixer. As you can see, they have taken the design and simplified it so that it's quick and easy to program and get to without having to change a bunch of different audio properties in the mix. The setup provides everything creators and streamers need to balance audio for their headset, microphone, gaming, streaming software, and more in a heartbeat. We have more details about it below, as it's currently available via Amazon and their website for $100.

Maono G3 Audio Mixer

The Maono G3 Audio Mixer is a desktop audio mixer designed specifically for Windows PC streamers. G3 combines software-based audio routing in Maono Arena with hands-on hardware control, helping streamers organize complex PC audio and adjust priority sources live without switching between software windows. Four physical faders can be assigned to sources such as a microphone, game audio, Discord, and music.

Dedicated mute and direct-monitoring controls provide additional hands-on access, allowing streamers to adjust key audio levels quickly as gameplay, conversation, and other streaming moments unfold. G3 also introduces three independent submixes, allowing separate audio balances to be created for the streamer, teammates, and audience. One-click submix switching makes it possible to move between listener perspectives and manage how each group hears the stream.

At the software level, Maono Arena manages compatible Windows PC audio sources including microphone, game audio, Discord, music, browser audio, Spotify, and alerts. By combining Arena's software routing with G3's physical controls, the system bridges flexible audio management with the immediacy of a dedicated mixer. For more advanced streaming setups, dual USB-C / OTG connectivity supports dual-PC workflows, allowing audio to be routed between a gaming PC and streaming PC. This helps keep gaming, streaming, monitoring, team chat, and audience audio from being separately organized.

G3 also provides an XLR microphone input, with up to 57dB of microphone gain and 48V phantom power for compatible microphones. AI Noise Reduction helps reduce everyday background sounds such as keyboards, fans, and air conditioning, while programmable soundpads provide quick access to music beds, longer audio clips, and recurring effects.

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