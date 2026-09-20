Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Vinyl | Tagged: Iron Lung, Laced Records, Markiplier

Markiplier's Iron Lung Will Release Its Soundtrack on Vinyl

Markiplier's horror film Iron Lung will receive the vinyl treatment, with the official soundtrack coming out in March 2027.

Article Summary Markiplier's Iron Lung soundtrack is getting a 3LP vinyl release from Laced Records, shipping in March 2027.

Andrew Hulshult's debut film score features 48 remastered tracks from Markiplier's indie sci-fi horror hit.

Fans can pre-order standard black vinyl or Laced's exclusive Blood Ocean edition, both priced at $62.

Hulshult built Iron Lung's claustrophobic sound using on-set recordings, synth layers, and manipulated effects.

Fans of the Markiplier horror film Iron Lung will be happy to know the official soundtrack is getting a vinyl release. Working with Laced Records, the entire Andrew Hulshult-composed soundtrack will be released on a 3xLP set, in both standard 180-gram black and a special "Blood Ocean" edition, the latter of which you can see in the images here. We have more details about the album below; it is currently up for pre-order for $62 on both editions, with shipping in March 2027.

The Iron Lung Soundtrack Arrives on Vinyl in March 2027

A hit at the box office, Iron Lung is a triumph for indie horror filmmaking, having been independently financed, written, produced, and directed by Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach, who also stars in the film as its main protagonist as he navigates an uncharted ocean of human blood in a makeshift submarine on a desolate alien moon. Iron Lung is the debut film soundtrack from Hulshult, who is best known for his work on video games such as Dusk, Quake Champions, and The Ancient Gods DLC expansion for DOOM Eternal.

A 'Blood Ocean' edition of the 3LP set with cloudy red and transparent discs is available exclusively via Laced Records, while a standard black edition is available via Laced and retail partners. The set's haunting sleeve artwork is created by Iron Lung's creature designer and storyboard artist Molly Brown, highlighting the cursed iconography of Iron Lung and the terrifying creatures that lie in the depths of the blood ocean. Both versions feature 48 specially remastered and carefully curated tracks from the indie sci-fi horror film, based on David Szymanski's 2022 horror game of the same name.

Hulshult's score is a deeply unsettling tapestry of thrumming synth pads, cavernous reverb, and nerve-shredding percussion — sometimes a heartbeat ("Asleep at the Wheel"), sometimes a thundering impact ("Fate Welded Shut"). Every so often, the music settles into a beauteous-but-anxious calm; vast ambiance that never truly lets the listener rest from the nightmare.

Hulshult wrote most of the film's score on the set of the film, using his Zoom H4 handheld audio recorder to capture sounds from set pieces such as jagged metal sheets and buckets of blood. These sounds were then run through a granular synthesizer, sampled, and heavily manipulated before being wrapped in layers of heavy synth and bass to create the claustrophobic and metallic soundscape of the film.

"From the moment I first walked onto the film's set, Mark, Amy, and the rest of the crew went out of their way to make me feel at home," said Hulshult." This ended up being especially important because a large amount of the motifs you hear in the film were written on location and feature samples from literal set pieces, buckets of blood, and prosthetics. The response to Iron Lung and the Iron Lung soundtrack has been absolutely incredible, and I can't wait for fans of the film and my music to finally spin this on vinyl"

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