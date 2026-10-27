Posted in: Clothing, Fashion, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Maruchan, SpaceBoyCole

Maruchan Releases Limited-Edition SpaceBoyCole Saucy Noods Merch

Maruchan has partnered with designer SpaceBoyCole to create a limited-edition run of clothing called the Saucy Noods Collection

Article Summary Maruchan teams with designer SpaceBoyCole on the limited-edition Saucy Noods Collection of apparel and accessories.

The Maruchan merch line leans into Saucy Noods' Hot Mess theme, celebrating chaotic days, cravings, and rushed mornings.

Highlights include an I'm a Hot Mess hoodie, a Hot Mess trucker hat, and a Saucy Noods bar-themed shirt.

Fans can shop the Maruchan x SpaceBoyCole collection now on TikTok Shop, with most items priced at $11 or less.

Those of you who happen to be obsessed with Maruchan and all of their products will be happy to know there are some new limited-edition clothing items up for grabs. The company recently partnered with fashion designer SpaceBoyCole to create what they are calling the Saucy Noods Collection. As you can see from the image here, it's some basic clothing with some catchphrases slapped on to give you two references in one to get the most for your money. We're fans of the "Late Night Noods" shirt ourselves.

There's no word on how long this will be around or how many they've made of each product, but we're assuming this isn't going to run for more than a couple of weeks at best. Here's the fun part: they're selling these all on the Maruchan TikTok Shop for cheap, as most of the items aren't going for more than $11. (Not including shipping and taxes, and whatever other fees are tacked onto your location.) So if you really want people to know you love noodles and need to show it off, the collection is available right now.

Maruchan x SpaceBoyCole Saucy Noods Collection

The exclusive Maruchan merch line features shirts and accessories that inspire fans to embrace messy moments. Shirts like "I spent all my money at the bar, at least I have Saucy Noods," or "I'm a hot mess with Saucy Noods" give fans permission to embrace the mess. The collaboration builds on Saucy Noods' "Hot Mess" concept, celebrating the chaotic, imperfect moments of everyday life, from late-night cravings to rushed mornings and everything in between. The Maruchan limited collection includes:

A bright pink "I'm a Hot Mess" hoodie

A Hot Mess trucker hat

A Saucy Noods Bar Shirt featuring "Spent all my money at the bar…" on the front and "At least I have my Saucy Noods" on the back

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