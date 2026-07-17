Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: marvel, SDCC 2026

Marvel Contest of Champions Reveal San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Plans

Marvel Contest of Champions will be holding their own event during San Diego Comic-Con 2026 at the Moonrock Gaming Lounge

Article Summary Marvel Contest of Champions heads to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 with a four-day event at the Moonrock Gaming Lounge.

Players can demo the new Towers mode, meet the dev team, and grab daily exclusive pins plus prize wheel rewards.

No SDCC badge is required to attend, but a Marvel Contest of Champions game account is needed to join the action.

Top players can qualify for daily on-stage Marvel Contest of Champions tournaments and compete live for major prizes.

Kabam revealed their plans for Marvel Contest of Champions happening at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, as players can take part in a special competition. Across all four days, you'll have a chance to pick up special pins and take part in on-stage tournaments at the Marvel x Moonrock Gaming Lounge at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina (San Diego Ballroom) from July 23-26. As well as maybe snag some prizes. You don't need an SDCC badge to visit and take part, but you will need a game account. We have more details from the devs below.

Collect The Marvel Contest of Champions Pins at SDCC 2026

Marvel Contest of Champions players can test their skills with Towers, the brand-new game mode. Not only can visitors play the demo, meet the dev team, score a daily exclusive pin, and spin the prize wheel for in-game and physical items, but players can also take on the high-difficulty challenge to qualify for daily on-stage tournaments, competing live for ultimate bragging rights and massive prizes.

July 23: 9:30 AM – 7:00 PM

July 24: 9:30 AM – 7:00 PM

July 25: 9:30 AM – 7:00 PM

July 26: 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Demos & Giveaways

Check out Marvel Contest of Champions' game stations to experience Towers, the brand-new game mode where players battle their way to the top! Anyone who plays the demo will walk away with an exclusive pin and a spin on the prize wheel for in-game goodies and physical prizes. If you can't make it to the festivities, Summoners can still experience the exact same Towers quest in-game from home.

On-Stage Tournaments

Think you have what it takes? Seasoned players can take on a high-difficulty demo to qualify for daily on-stage tournaments. Each day from Thursday to Sunday, the four players with the fastest times will face off on stage to see who can clear the Tower first. Kabam will crown a new Champion daily using the following bracket:

Match 1: #1 Seed vs. #4 Seed

#1 Seed vs. #4 Seed Match 2: #2 Seed vs. #3 Seed

#2 Seed vs. #3 Seed Finals: Winner of Match 1 vs. Winner of Match 2

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