Posted in: Books, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture | Tagged: clover press, marvel masterworks

Marvel Masterworks: Clover Press Reveals Several Titles On The Way

Clover Press has revealed four new Marvel Masterworks books and launched a crowdfunding campaign that has already reached its funding goal.

Article Summary Clover Press launches a crowdfunded Marvel Masterworks revival, with Cory Sedlmeier returning as editor and steward.

New Marvel Masterworks editions include Uncanny X-Men Vol. 18 and Super-Villain Team-Up Vol. 1.

The line also adds Marvel Masterworks: The Mighty Thor Vol. 25 and The Tomb of Dracula Vol. 6.

Each Marvel Masterworks book will offer three cover designs plus collectible extras for longtime fans and collectors.

Clover Press has revealed four new Marvel Masterworks books they are currently working on, as they have launched a crowdfunding campaign to get them started. The team showed off four new titles to bring back the legendary series, as they will pick up the program's torch, setting an ambitious, ongoing schedule to publish dozens of new editions. Longtime Marvel series editor Cory Sedlmeier will continue in his role as editor and series steward, which he has served at Marvel for more than two decades. We have more details on all four below, as the campaign has already gotten its funding for this run.

Clover Press' Modern Marvel Masterworks Books

Clover Press will publish three different covers for each book in the Marvel Masterworks line: the legacy trade dress that collectors already know and love, a variant cover of the legacy trade dress, and a bold and poppy new trade dress, designed by Clover Press Co-Founder and Art Director Robbie Robbins. The campaign will also feature a slew of the kind of collectible extras that Clover Press is known for, including a Premium Works collector box, Fact Files character cards, journals with Masterworks branding and comic art, buttons, character stickers, mini prints, large artist edition prints, postcards, stationery-inspired inserts, facsimile posters, dustjackets, die-cut slipcases, and more to be announced during the campaign.

Marvel Masterworks: The Uncanny X-Men, Vol. 18: Chris Claremont and Jim Lee begin their march towards X-Men #1, the Guiness Book of World Records top-selling comic book of all time—collecting The Uncanny X-Men (1981) 256-268 & Annual (1970) 14 and material from The Fantastic Four Annual (1963) 23, X-Factor Annual (1986) 5 and The New Mutants Annual (1984) 6. Featuring an introduction by Chris Claremont.

Chris Claremont and Jim Lee begin their march towards X-Men #1, the Guiness Book of World Records top-selling comic book of all time—collecting The Uncanny X-Men (1981) 256-268 & Annual (1970) 14 and material from The Fantastic Four Annual (1963) 23, X-Factor Annual (1986) 5 and (1984) 6. Featuring an introduction by Chris Claremont. Marvel Masterworks: Super-Villain Team-Up, Vol. 1: Doctor Doom and his notorious accomplices, Namor and the Red Skull, take the stage in this classic Marvel series, which gives the bad guys full rein—collecting Giant-Size Super-Villain Team-Up (1975) 1-2, Super-Villain Team-Up (1975) 1-17, Marvel Spotlight (1971) 27, The Avengers (1963) 154-156, The Champions (1975) 16, and material from MARVEL PREVIEW (1975) 21. Featuring an introduction by Roy Thomas

Marvel Masterworks: The Mighty Thor, Vol. 25: Walter Simonson and Sal Buscema's original art is faithfully restored and looking better than ever as The God of Thunder leads an army into Hel itself in this fan-favorite classic every Marvel fan should have in their library—collecting The Mighty Thor (1966) 360-369 and Balder The Brave (1985) 1-4. Featuring an introduction by Walter Simonson

Walter Simonson and Sal Buscema's original art is faithfully restored and looking better than ever as The God of Thunder leads an army into Hel itself in this fan-favorite classic every Marvel fan should have in their library—collecting The Mighty Thor (1966) 360-369 and Balder The Brave (1985) 1-4. Featuring an introduction by Walter Simonson Marvel Masterworks: The Tomb of Dracula, Vol. 6: high-stakes storytelling pulls long-running characters like Quincy Harker, Rachel van Helsing, and Blade into a final reckoning that leaves no one untouched from collaborators Marv Wolfman, Gene Colan, and Tom Palmer—collecting The Tomb of Dracula (1972) 56-70. Featuring an introduction by Kelley Jones

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!