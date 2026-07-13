Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals, SDCC 2026

Marvel Rivals Announces San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Plans

Marvel Rivals will have a presence at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, as Marvel Games and NetEase Games revealed their intentions for the event.

Article Summary Marvel Rivals heads to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 with a four-day fan experience at the Marriott Marquis ballroom.

The Marvel Rivals SDCC 2026 experience features hands-on gameplay, signing sessions, and exclusive posters and badges.

Thursday’s Marvel Rivals panel brings the game’s voice cast together for a live Q&A with heroes and villains alike.

Friday’s Marvel Rivals panel spotlights NetEase and Marvel Games with behind-the-scenes reveals and new announcements.

NetEase Games and Marvel Games confirmed they will have a presence at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, with a couple of panels and more for Marvel Rivals. The game will have an immersive experience in the San Diego Ballroom at the Marriott all four days, while two panels will take place on the first two days of the convention. We have more details about what they'll be doing below.

Marvel Rivals Will Have a Presence At San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Thursday, July 23 – Sunday, July 26

Marvel Rivals Experience – 9:30 AM – 7:00 PM, Marriott Marquis – San Diego Ballroom

Fans can immerse themselves in the full Marvel Rivals San Diego Comic-Con experience located at the Marriott Marquis in the San Diego Ballroom with hands-on gameplay and signing sessions. Each day will run from 9:30 AM to 7:00 PM and feature an exclusive limited giveaway item, including the SDCC exclusive poster and badges.

Thursday, July 23

Marvel Rivals: Meet the Cast – 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Room: 6BCF

Marvel Rivals is dominating the gaming world with explosive action and an ever-expanding roster. Now, meet the phenomenal voice talent bringing your favorite heroes to life! Join Erik Braa (Moon Knight), Brittany Cox (Angela), Bill Millsap (The Punisher), Laura Post (Emma Frost), Hakeem Ysaguirre (Cloak), and Lenore Zann (Rogue) for an exclusive, high-energy Q&A. Better drop your Vanguard and secure your seat—you won't want to miss this!

Friday, July 24

Marvel Rivals: Ignite the Summer! – 10:15 AM – 11:15 AM, Room: 6BCF

Go behind the scenes of Marvel Rivals in this exclusive panel featuring creative leaders from NetEase Games and Marvel Games. Hear from Dino Ma (art director), Weitai Luo (principal environment artist), Zhen Li (principal 3D character artist), Peilin Zhong (lead character concept artist), Yachen Bian (marketing lead for Marvel Rivals), Jinghua Duan (lead narrative designer), and Donger Gan (narrative designer), alongside Marvel Games team members Danny Koo (executive producer), Dakota Maysonet (creative development manager), and Dan LaDuca (senior art director). Get an inside look at the visual and narrative design behind the game's latest content, including the Hellfire Gala, Summer Special, and more, with fresh insights, creative reveals, and exclusive new announcements fans won't want to miss.

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