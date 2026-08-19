Posted in: Books, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture | Tagged: Marvel's Mastering The Art Of Comics, Random House Worlds

Marvel's Mastering The Art Of Comics Officially Releases October 27

A brand-new Marvel title from Random House Worlds was revealed, as Marvel's Mastering The Art Of Comics will be released on October 27.

Article Summary Marvel's Mastering The Art Of Comics arrives October 27 from Random House Worlds as a new how-to and history guide.

Alex Segura leads this Marvel comics master class, blending storytelling lessons with practical comic creation tips.

Learn Marvel methods for pitches, characters, covers, panel flow, and building stories across pages and issues.

Features insights from top Marvel creators, with examples from X-Men, Daredevil, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man.

Random House Worlds revealed a new Marvel-centric book coming this Fall as they showed off Marvel's Mastering The Art Of Comics. This is a partial history lesson, a partial teaching book, as it shows you how Marvel has honed its own style over the decades to master the art of storytelling through comics. While also teaching you how to draw comic books using the methods their artists learned and applied over the years to make their own books pop. With comic book writer, artist, and editor Alex Segura leading the way. You can read more details below; the book is now up for pre-order for $35 and is set to launch on October 27.

Learn By Examples With Marvel's Mastering The Art Of Comics

Create your own Marvel-style comic book with this practical guide featuring expert insights from Marvel's top writers, artists, and editors. What is it that makes a Marvel comic book so special? How can you recreate that Marvel magic to hook—and hold—a reader from the very first page? Marvel's Mastering the Art of Comics guides you through every step in the process of creating a Marvel-quality comic book:

Crafting the perfect pitch

Creating compelling characters and origin stories

Maximizing a scene visually

Designing a Marvel-style cover that screams "pick me up to find out what happens!"

Telling a story across panels, pages, and issues

And so much more, including all the technical nuts and bolts of working with a team to execute your vision

With captivating scenes from X-Men, Daredevil, The Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, and more, alongside rich insights, quotes, and Q&As from nearly twenty of the most storied Marvel creators, this step-by-step guide analyzes character, story, cover, and panel samples to explore the anatomy of a Marvel comic book, teaching you everything you need to know to create one of your own. This guide is a Marvel-comics-making master class for the creator who is ready to move beyond basic theory to learn how to bring the page—and their career—to life.

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