Posted in: Apple, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Holistic Spirits Co., Pantalones Organic Tequila

Matthew McConaughey & Woody Harrelson Drop a Cocktail For Brothers

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson got together to drop a new cocktail with their tequila and vodka for the show Brothers

Article Summary Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson created the Blue Blood cocktail to celebrate their Apple TV series Brothers.

Blue Blood mixes Pantalones Tequila, Harmony Gin, and Origen Vodka with blue curaçao, lime, honey, and chili.

Fans can make the Brothers cocktail at home or order Blue Blood at select bars in New York, Austin, Katy, and Fort Worth.

The drink spotlights McConaughey’s Pantalones Organic Tequila and Harrelson’s award-winning Harmony Gin and Origen Vodka.

To help celebrate the release of their new Apple TV series Brothers, Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson got together to make their own drink using their respective spirits. If you're not already aware, Matthew and his wife, Camila McConaughey, own Pantalones Organic Tequila, while Harrelson owns Harmony Gin and Origen Vodka. The two have shared many things over 30 years of friendship, and now they share a drink, mixing their respective brands to make Blue Blood.

Matthew McConaughey & Woody Harrelson Make The Blue Blood Drink for Brothers

The two created the recipe you see here, giving you a chance to make it on your own. But if you're not interested in mixing it yourself, there are several bars and restaurants that have partnered with them to have it on the menu, including Buddy's in New York City, The Liberty in Austin, Wildcatter Saloon in Katy, and The Down 'n Out in Fort Worth.

1 oz Pantalones Reposado

0.5 oz Harmony Gin

0.5 oz Origen Vodka

0.75 oz blue curaçao

0.5 oz lime juice

0.5 oz honey syrup

2 droppers chili tincture

Top with club soda

Serve on the rocks with a salted rim. Garnish with lime.

About the Spirits

Pantalones Organic Tequila is a premium, USDA-certified organic tequila co-founded by Matthew and Camila McConaughey. Distilled in Amatitán, Jalisco, Mexico, and made from 100% blue Weber agave, the portfolio includes Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo – each crafted to deliver outstanding taste with a dose of irreverent fun. Since its launch, Pantalones has earned widespread acclaim, including multiple Double Gold medals from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and top honors at the SIP Awards and Miami Spirit Awards.

Holistic Spirits Co., co-founded by wellness entrepreneur Amy Holmwood and actor and environmentalist Woody Harrelson, is a premium spirits company combining modern science, nature, and organic artisanal distillation. Its award-winning Origen Holistic Vodka and Harmony Gin feature a proprietary, patent-pending botanical blend and have earned more than 40 international awards, including a 94 rating from Wine Enthusiast for Origen, the top prize for Harmony at Gin Masters 2025, and Gold awards from the San Francisco and New York International Spirits Competitions.

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