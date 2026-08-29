Posted in: Disney+, Pop Culture, Sports | Tagged: espn, Max Verstappen, Max vs 100, Red Bull

Max Verstappen & Red Bull Plan 1 vs. 100 Go-Kart Race For Disney+

Four-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen has teamed with Red Bull for an all-new 1 vs. 100 Go-Kart race, airing on ESPN and Disney+

Article Summary Red Bull teams up with Max Verstappen for Max vs 100, a massive go-kart showdown streaming September 16.

The Red Bull event puts Verstappen against 100 racers, including athletes, streamers, personalities, and fans.

Max vs 100 streams globally on Disney+ and the ESPN App, with a delayed ESPN2 broadcast in the U.S. later.

Red Bull stages the biggest go-kart race ever at Silverstone, turning a karting challenge into pure chaos.

Four-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen has teamed with Red Bull once again to make an awesome event, as Verstappen heads back to the track… The Go-Kart track. Like many drivers before him, ahead of driving in F1, Max was a terror on the go-kart circuit. Now, his biggest challenge on those mini tracks comes in the form of Max va 100, watching him take on 100 other drivers at once, including several Red Bull athletes and gamers, plus other racers, all in an attempt to prove he's the best on the bouncy road. We have more details below as the event will air globally on Disney+ and the ESPN App on September 16.

Watch Max Verstappen Take on Multiple Red Bull Go-Kart Fivers in Max vs 100

Like many F1 champions, Verstappen started out racing go-karts at just four years old in his bid to reach the top of the motorsports world and competed in championships at the age of seven. After dominating in Belgium and the Netherlands, he reeled off a string of World and European titles culminating in a spectacular 2013 season that soon propelled him into the Formula One ranks. This time around, Verstappen will not be pitted against other drivers, but against 100 competitors who are a mix of fellow sports stars, streamers, personalities, and everyday fans invited from around the world.

Red Bull athletes, including ultrarunner Arda Saatçi, basketball shooting phenomenon Chris "Lethal Shooter" Matthews, and British freestyle mountain biker Matt Jones, will line up on the grid alongside Red Bull streamers TheGrefg, Caedrel, and TheDonato, as Max aims to chase down every single go-kart ahead of him. With 101 karts on the grid, it will be the biggest go-kart race the world has ever seen and thrilling live viewing for sports fans globally on Disney+ and live on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited subscribers in the U.S. before a delayed ESPN2 broadcast later that day.

Max has won twice in Formula One around Silverstone and mastered the art of tackling iconic corners like Abbey, Village, Brooklands, Luffield and the flat-out Copse with speed and precision. With Max usually at the front of the field, this challenge will recreate the format that shaped his early career, as the sheer number of competitors makes the outcome anything but certain. David Terrien and test driver Sebastian Job (a two-time iRacing World Champion and Simracer for Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing) undertook a shakedown day to determine how what was once a two-lap drill becomes an exciting, yet chaotic 101-driver elimination race.

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