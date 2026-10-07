Posted in: Clothing, Fashion, Pop Culture | Tagged: MC2 Saint Barth, monopoly

MC2 Saint Barth Announces New Monopoly Clothing Collab

MC2 Saint Barth has a brand-new collaboration coming out as they have made a new line of Monopoly-themed pieces of clothing

Article Summary MC2 Saint Barth unveils a new Monopoly clothing collaboration, turning the classic board game into a playful fashion capsule.

The Monopoly collection reworks iconic Chance and Community Chest card designs with MC2 Saint Barth’s colorful style.

Mr. Monopoly leads the capsule, blending his signature charm with MC2 Saint Barth’s mix of humor and sophistication.

The Monopoly fashion line is expected online, in select MC2 Saint Barth stores, and at multi-brand boutiques.

Hasbro has partnered with Credit: MC2 Saint Barth for a new short line of clothing, as they have a new Monopoly collection coming out. As you can see from the images here, they've taken some iconic imagery from the game, primarily from Chance and Community Chest cards, and given them a slight twist to fit with the brand. We have more info and images below; however, as of the time we're writing this, the clothing has yet to appear on their website and ship, but is expected to also be at selected MC2 Saint Barth stores and multi-brand boutiques.

MC2 Saint Barth x Monopoly

For nearly a century, Monopoly has brought generations of players together through competition, connection, and the thrill of the game. With more than one billion players worldwide and a presence in 114 countries, the brand has grown far beyond the board, expanding across fashion, collectibles, experiences, promotions, and entertainment while continuing to inspire fans of all ages. Today, that spirit of ambition, fun and self-expression comes to life with the launch of the MC2 Saint Barth x Monopoly capsule collection. The collection draws inspiration from the world's most famous board game through MC2 Saint Barth's signature blend of colour, personality and contemporary style, transforming beloved Monopoly imagery into a playful lifestyle statement.

At the heart of the collection is the unmistakable Mr. Monopoly, whose entrepreneurial spirit, optimism, and sense of adventure have made him one of the most recognizable characters in popular culture. A natural fit for the MC2 Saint Barth universe, he brings together two brands united by a carefree approach to life, where humour, sophistication and fun go hand in hand. The collaboration reflects Monopoly's continued evolution as a lifestyle brand, joining a growing portfolio of premium collaborations that connect the franchise with consumers in new and unexpected ways. By combining the enduring appeal of Monopoly with MC2 Saint Barth's distinctive aesthetic, the collection offers fans a fresh way to engage with a brand that has inspired generations of players for more than 90 years.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!