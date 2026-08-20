Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: harry potter, McCormick

McCormick Has Created An Official Line of Harry Potter Spices

Harry Potter is now invading your kitchen: McCormick released seven wizard-themed products — six finishing sugars inspired by treats, plus a vanilla extract.

Article Summary McCormick has launched an official Harry Potter spice collection with six themed finishing sugars plus vanilla extract.

Harry Potter flavors include Chocolate Frog, Treacle Tart, Cauldron Cake, Pumpkin Pasty, Drooble's, and Licorice Wand.

The wizarding-inspired McCormick line hits store shelves this week, bringing Hogwarts flair to baking, drinks, and snacks.

Fans can buy all seven Harry Potter McCormick products for $56 online, or grab the six-pack bundle for $34.

McCormick revealed a brand-new collaboration with Harry Potter, creating a line of spices tied to the wizarding franchise. As you can see from the lineup, they have taken a few of the usual suspects you'd already find in their spice rack and given them a bit of a refresh with Potter-like names. Six spices in total, as well as a bottle of vanilla extract, all of which are hitting store shelves this week. They've also made them available to buy all seven products on their website for $56, or just the six-pack bundle for $34. We have the finer details for all of them from the company below.

Crucio Bakimus: McCormick Brings Harry Potter To Your Spice Rack

McCormick Harry Potter Chocolate Frog Finishing Sugar ($3.99 MSRP): Inspired by one of the most beloved treats in the series, this charmingly chocolatey finishing sugar infuses the sweet, rich flavor of cocoa, a perfect addition for pancake batter, cookie dough, baked goods, and more!

Inspired by one of the most beloved treats in the series, this charmingly chocolatey finishing sugar infuses the sweet, rich flavor of cocoa, a perfect addition for pancake batter, cookie dough, baked goods, and more! McCormick Harry Potter Treacle Tart Flavored Finishing Sugar ($3.99 MSRP) : Inspired by Harry's favorite treat, this perfectly balanced finishing sugar delivers a hint of bright lemon that blends perfectly with the sweet, creamy flavors of brown sugar and butter. It's perfect for when you want to sprinkle a little buttery-sweet and lemony enchantment onto your favorite baked goods and beverages.

: Inspired by Harry's favorite treat, this perfectly balanced finishing sugar delivers a hint of bright lemon that blends perfectly with the sweet, creamy flavors of brown sugar and butter. It's perfect for when you want to sprinkle a little buttery-sweet and lemony enchantment onto your favorite baked goods and beverages. McCormick Harry Potter Cauldron Cake Naturally Flavored Finishing Sugar ($3.99 MSRP) : The flavors of one of the Honeydukes trolley carts' most spellbinding treats have been transformed into a sweet and convenient finishing sugar. The rich flavors of chocolate and toffee deliver a satisfying crunch to breakfast favorites, sweets, and drinks.

: The flavors of one of the Honeydukes trolley carts' most spellbinding treats have been transformed into a sweet and convenient finishing sugar. The rich flavors of chocolate and toffee deliver a satisfying crunch to breakfast favorites, sweets, and drinks. McCormick Harry Potter Drooble's Best Blowing Gum Artificially Flavored Finishing Sugar ($3.99 MSRP): Conjure the feeling of chewing a fresh piece of Drooble's Best Blowing Gum by sprinkling the big, bright flavors of blueberry onto all your favorites. Add a bit of blue sparkle to your buttered toast or English muffin in the morning, sprinkle some bubble gum magic onto your afternoon snacks like popcorn or yogurt parfait, or add a sweet crunch to a bowl of ice cream or gelato—there's no wrong way to include a dash of Drooble's!

McCormick Harry Potter Pumpkin Pasty Finishing Sugar ($3.99 MSRP): Capture the coziness of the wizarding world with this comforting concoction featuring cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice, and pumpkin powder — just a sprinkle or two instantly elevates breakfast staples like French toast, pancakes, muffins, and so much more. It's also great for infusing hot chocolates, teas, cocktails, and mocktails with bright, warm flavors, conjuring the feeling of returning to Hogwarts in the fall.

Capture the coziness of the wizarding world with this comforting concoction featuring cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice, and pumpkin powder — just a sprinkle or two instantly elevates breakfast staples like French toast, pancakes, muffins, and so much more. It's also great for infusing hot chocolates, teas, cocktails, and mocktails with bright, warm flavors, conjuring the feeling of returning to Hogwarts in the fall. McCormick Harry Potter Licorice Wand Artificially Flavored Finishing Sugar ($3.99 MSRP): Inspired by Honeydukes Licorice Wands, star anise creates the bold, spiced flavor of black licorice for a bold, bewitching flavor. Perfect for adding a spellbinding touch to candies, treats, snacks, and more.

Inspired by Honeydukes Licorice Wands, star anise creates the bold, spiced flavor of black licorice for a bold, bewitching flavor. Perfect for adding a spellbinding touch to candies, treats, snacks, and more. McCormick Harry Potter Vanilla Extract ($14.99 MSRP): Crafted from hand-selected vanilla beans that have been expertly sourced from the Pacific Islands, this extract adds a creamy smoothness with a hint of cherry to everything it touches.

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