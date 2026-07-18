Posted in: Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: Ayaki, Gentle Love, Norihiko Hibino, Scarlet Moon Records, studio ghibli

Metal Gear Solid Composer Unveils Studio Ghibli Jazz Album

Prescription for Sleep: Ghibli is a new smooth jazz album from Gentle Love, putting their own take on several Studio Ghibli films.

Article Summary Prescription for Sleep: Ghibli reimagines iconic Studio Ghibli songs as smooth jazz by Gentle Love for Scarlet Moon Records.

Gentle Love pairs Metal Gear Solid 3 composer Norihiko Hibino with pianist Ayaki for a live-recorded Studio Ghibli album.

The 12-track Studio Ghibli collection includes themes from Spirited Away, Totoro, Kiki's Delivery Service, Ponyo, and more.

Bandcamp pre-orders unlock three songs now, with the full Studio Ghibli jazz album launching everywhere on July 20.

In what feels like a weird crossover of genres, Scarlet Moon Records has opened pre-orders for Prescription for Sleep: Ghibli. This album has been performed by Gentle Love, a duo of video game composers Norihiko Hibino and Ayaki, who take a smooth jazz approach to several songs from the Studio Ghibli library. This is their 17th album, where they have basically created unique covers of popular songs from specific pop culture areas. We have the finer details here as the full 12-track album will be available on all platforms on July 20.

Prescription for Sleep: Ghibli by Gentle Love

The album is performed entirely live in the studio by saxophonist Norihiko Hibino—best known as the composer of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater and Bayonetta—and pianist Ayaki (Streets of Rage, PersonaQ), performing together as Gentle Love. The Ghibli album marks the series' second foray into anime following Attack on Titan in 2022, and arrives on the heels of Prescription for Pop, which brought Gentle Love's therapeutic sound to mainstream pop music earlier this year. Bandcamp pre-order buyers get immediate access to three tracks: "A Town With an Ocean View" from Kiki's Delivery Service, "The Path of the Wind" from My Neighbor Totoro, and "The Girl Who Fell From The Sky" from Castle in the Sky. The remaining nine tracks unlock on July 20, the 25th anniversary of Academy Award-winning Spirited Away.

A Town With an Ocean View (from Kiki's Delivery Service) Merry-Go-Round of Life (from Howl's Moving Castle) Marnie (from When Marnie Was There) Nausicaä Requiem (from Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind) The Path of the Wind (from My Neighbor Totoro) Princess Mononoke Theme Song (from Princess Mononoke) Theme (from La Folia) The Dragon Boy (from Spirited Away) Sosuke's Voyage (from Ponyo) The Girl Who Fell From The Sky (from Castle in the Sky – Laputa) The Master of the Tomb (from The Boy and the Heron) Compassion (Original)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!