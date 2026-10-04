Posted in: Konami, Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Vinyl | Tagged: Laced Records, metal gear solid, Metal Gear Solid: The Vinyl Collection

Metal Gear Solid: The Vinyl Collection Listed For Pre-Order

Metal Gear Solid fans will be excited to know they can snag the entire soundtrack on vinyl, as the 6xLP collection is up for pre-order.

Article Summary Metal Gear Solid: The Vinyl Collection is up for pre-order as a deluxe 6xLP box set from Laced Records and Konami.

The Metal Gear Solid vinyl set features 53 remastered tracks spanning Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake to MGSV: The Phantom Pain.

Fan-favorite Metal Gear Solid songs include Snake Eater, The Best is Yet to Come, Here's to You, and Sins of the Father.

A cheaper 2xLP Metal Gear Solid vinyl option is also available, with both editions expected to ship in January 2027.

Laced Records has partnered with Konami to release one of the biggest game soundtrack collections they could muster, as Metal Gear Solid: The Vinyl Collection is available for pre-order. This is a 6xLP box set that includes music from the entire MGS franchise, specifically selected to give owners a taste of every game, with special grey and black wax to give each record its own personality. If you can't afford the $145 price tag on that collection, there is a smaller 2xLP set with a smaller selection of tracks that is also up for pre-order, going for $42. We have info about the soundtrack for you below, as these are expected to ship out sometime in January 2027.

Relive The Tracks That Defined a Franchise With Metal Gear Solid: The Vinyl Collection

The 6LP vinyl box set includes 53 tracks on black and silver A-side/B-side effect discs, available exclusively via Laced Records. All music has been specially remastered and will be pressed to heavyweight LPs. Spined inner sleeves slip into a rigid board slipcase with printed silver laminate wrap. The set features archival artwork chosen from among the series' iconic, expressionistic illustrations.

53 tracks have been selected from the Metal Gear series original soundtracks and official arrangements created for the 20th and 25th anniversary Metal Gear Music Collection releases. The tracklist includes original cues, songs, and medleys spanning from 1990's Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake to 2015's Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Many fan favorites are present, including "Snake Eater", "The Best is Yet to Come", "Here's to You", and "Sins of the Father."

The specially curated sixth disc of the box set is a tale of two halves: Side A, dubbed 'Solid Sneaking', is all about stealthy cues from over the years; while Side B, nicknamed 'Vs. Boss's is dedicated to boss battle cues (with a cheeky ape-related bonus to finish.)

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