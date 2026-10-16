Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Michelob Ultra, new york knicks

Michelob Ultra Unveils New Knicks Championship Items

Michelob Ultra has a few new items to celebrate the New York Knicks' championship, including limited-edition commemorative cans and custom bottle openers made from the Finals court.

Article Summary Michelob Ultra celebrates the New York Knicks championship with limited-edition cans, bottles, and boxes in NYC.

Michelob Ultra turned pieces of the NBA Finals court into custom bottle openers for bars, bartenders, and fans.

Knicks fans can enter Michelob Ultra’s Instagram sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 2,026 exclusive openers.

Michelob Ultra’s Raise One Up campaign includes a new film, social rollout, and major NYC outdoor ads for tip-off.

Anheuser-Busch is celebrating the New York Knicks' run to the NBA Championship with a few new items and activations happening this month. Coinciding with the launch of the new season, the company (who also happens to be the NBA's official beer sponsor) launched a new campaign honoring the fans, bartenders, and neighborhoods that stood behind the team. This includes custom bottle openers crafted from the official NBA Finals court, special championship packaging on their cans and boxes, new fan rewards, and more. We have the full details from the company below.

Michelob Ultra Celebrates The New Knicks Championship Win

Throughout the NBA Playoffs and Finals, bars across New York City became home base for Knicks fans to experience history in real time. To recognize the role these establishments played during the championship run, Michelob Ultra transformed pieces of the official NBA Finals court into custom bottle openers and surprised New York City bars and their bartenders with the one-of-a-kind collectibles. Knicks legends Earl Monroe and John Wallace personally delivered the commemorative bottle openers and tickets for the upcoming season, bringing a piece of championship history directly to the people who helped fuel the city's game-day atmosphere.

"It means everything to team up with Michelob Ultra and celebrate those behind the bar, because they don't get as much recognition and were just as an integral part of everything that was going on in New York. This past summer was such an incredible time to be a New Yorker, and we're hoping for that same feeling again this year," said John Wallace.

Superior Access for Fans: As part of Michelob Ultra's "Superior Access" platform, Knicks fans will have the chance to score the custom, limited-edition Michelob Ultra x Knicks bottle openers, made from the Finals hardwood. On October 19, ahead of NBA Tip-Off, fans can comment #UltraCourtside #Sweepstakes on Michelob Ultra's dedicated Instagram post for a chance to win1 one of the 2,026 custom limited-edition bottle openers and forever cheers to the Knicks' 2026 NBA Championship. *

As part of Michelob Ultra's "Superior Access" platform, Knicks fans will have the chance to score the custom, limited-edition Michelob Ultra x Knicks bottle openers, made from the Finals hardwood. On October 19, ahead of NBA Tip-Off, fans can comment #UltraCourtside #Sweepstakes on Michelob Ultra's dedicated Instagram post for a chance to win1 one of the 2,026 custom limited-edition bottle openers and forever cheers to the Knicks' 2026 NBA Championship. * Championship Packaging: Available now, Michelob Ultra's limited-edition commemorative packaging features the iconic New York Knicks logo and Larry O'Brien Trophy, with the brand's iconic red banner transforming into the Knicks championship banner. Available in 25oz cans and 16oz aluminum bottles at select stores in the greater New York City area for a limited time only, Knicks fans can celebrate the franchise's historic championship as the new season tips off.

Available now, Michelob Ultra's limited-edition commemorative packaging features the iconic New York Knicks logo and Larry O'Brien Trophy, with the brand's iconic red banner transforming into the Knicks championship banner. Available in 25oz cans and 16oz aluminum bottles at select stores in the greater New York City area for a limited time only, Knicks fans can celebrate the franchise's historic championship as the new season tips off. Raise One Up Creative: As the New York Knicks raise their championship banner at Madison Square Garden, Michelob Ultra is debuting a new film, Raise One Up, that retells the story of the team's historic victory. The new creative, produced by Wieden + Kennedy, artfully pieces together gameplay highlights that capture the emotion and energy of the Knicks championship run. The film brings everything together, encapsulating the superior moments throughout the playoffs through the lens of Ultra's iconic ribbon that becomes the championship banner that will hang from the MSG rafters. "Raise One Up" will debut on NBC during the Knicks opening game broadcast and across Michelob Ultra's social channels.

As the New York Knicks raise their championship banner at Madison Square Garden, Michelob Ultra is debuting a new film, Raise One Up, that retells the story of the team's historic victory. The new creative, produced by Wieden + Kennedy, artfully pieces together gameplay highlights that capture the emotion and energy of the Knicks championship run. The film brings everything together, encapsulating the superior moments throughout the playoffs through the lens of Ultra's iconic ribbon that becomes the championship banner that will hang from the MSG rafters. "Raise One Up" will debut on NBC during the Knicks opening game broadcast and across Michelob Ultra's social channels. NYC Takeover: To extend the campaign, the brand will release additional creative, raising one up to the Knicks, throughout New York City with a suite of high-impact OOH that depicts the new championship cans to commemorate the historic season. As fans arrive for the celebrations, key media placements will be displayed outside Madison Square Garden and Penn Station. OOH will also be visible to fans in the iconic Times Square.

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