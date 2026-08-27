Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: horror, She Came Back Different, Viking Books for Young Readers

Middle-Grade Horror Book "She Came Back Different" Drops September 1

Ballet is a different kind of beast, as one girl experiences in the new horror novel She Came Back Different, arriving September 1st.

Article Summary She Came Back Different arrives September 1, bringing middle-grade horror to the cutthroat world of ballet.

Set at Stadler Ballet Conservatory, the novel explores perfectionism, conformity, and the sinister cost of flawlessness.

Gemma hopes to fit in, while Neve investigates what transformed her sister into a hollow version of herself.

Stephanie Willing’s She Came Back Different blends eerie suspense and ballet drama into a chilling young readers tale.

Viking Books for Young Readers, a subsidiary of Penguin Random House, has revealed a new middle-grade horror novel coming out next week with She Came Back Different. This new novel from Stephanie Willing takes the world of ballet and turns it on its ear, drawing young readers into a tale about the consequences of the ever-persistent pursuit of flawlessness. What lengths will some go to in order to become the best? We have more info below as the book arrives on September 1.

The Twist & Turns Of Ballet in She Came Back Different

Underneath the beautiful world of ballet lurks the dark side of perfectionism in this eerie tale! The Stadler Ballet Conservatory prides itself on turning out not only perfect dancers but perfect pupils. Perhaps too perfect. Gemma has been sent by her demanding mother in the hopes that her "rough edges" will be smoothed. But the life of a ballerina feels so far out of reach, she hardly dares to dream of it. Neve, on the other hand, is there on a rescue mission. Her once rebellious older sister returned from Stadler as a smiling, empty shell of her former self. If there are answers, Neve will find them.

In a tale alternating between their perspectives, both girls must brave a world of rules and conformity. One in which beauty hides a hideous and sinister truth that will devour their very souls if they cannot overcome their differences. Can they embrace each other's flaws and their own in order to dig up the school's rotten roots and unmask what's really growing . . . and feeding . . . behind Stadler's walls?

About The Author

Stephanie Willing is an author, audiobook narrator, and lifelong dancer. She has a BA in Dance from Texas Woman's University and an MFA in Writing for Young People from Lesley University. She lives with her husband, two kids, two cats, and a goldfish in New Jersey. When she's not writing or recording, you can find her reading, making snacks for her kids, or working in her butterfly garden in the backyard.

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