Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Just Born Quality Confections, Mike and Ike

Mike and Ike Launches New "We Got'chew" Campaign

Mike and Ike has launched a new "We Got'chew" campaign, featuring some special promotions with Fortnite players and a new island.

Article Summary Mike and Ike launches its new We Got'chew campaign with fresh ads, Fortnite activations, and a custom island.

The Mike and Ike and Dignitas partnership marks five years of Fortnite events, fan engagement, and esports growth.

Mike and Ike Flavor Brawl Bootcamp hits UT Dallas on August 8 with coaching and hands-on Fortnite training.

Mike and Ike backs DIGFort tournaments and October's Flavor Brawl, streamed by AussieAntics with UEFN branding.

Just Born Quality Confections has launched a brand-new campaign with Mike and Ike candies, as the new "We Got Chew" campaign rolls on with a Fortnite integration. Once again, working with Dignitas, the esports arm of New Meta Entertainment, has run a new set of commercials featuring the candies as a pair who have got your back, as well as a new Fortnite island created with UEFN, and other activations. We have more details on all of these below.

Mike and Ike Says "We Got'chew" For Any Situation

Mike and Ike has become a staple within the Fortnite community. The partnership has also continually bridged the gap between digital and physical esports experiences. From supplying sweetness to the dedicated Mike and Ike lounge inside the Dignitas Fortnite House to co-hosting the massive 2023 Dignitas Fan Fest in Philadelphia, the duo has consistently prioritized community engagement. Furthermore, the Mike and Ike Flavor Brawl has evolved into a highly anticipated yearly staple, hosted by renowned creator AussieAntics and featuring premier competitive Fortnite talent.

Throughout the past four years, Mike and Ike and Dignitas have achieved milestones such as being nominated for UEFN Map of the year with Bugha's Endgame, delivering billions of impressions in the Fortnite ecosystem, being activated at 10+ major gaming events, and cementing Mike and Ike as the #1 non-endemic brand in the Fortnite ecosystem.

To celebrate the fifth anniversary, Dignitas and Mike and Ike are taking the partnership to the next level with the new Mike and Ike "We Got'chew" Campaign. The anniversary celebration will feature:

Mike and Ike Flavor Brawl Bootcamp: Hosted at the University of Texas at Dallas' Comet LANding Center on August 8th, 2026, this two-day event will give aspiring amateur Fortnite players a structured learning environment and dedicated coaching from Dignitas pro players.

Hosted at the University of Texas at Dallas' Comet LANding Center on August 8th, 2026, this two-day event will give aspiring amateur Fortnite players a structured learning environment and dedicated coaching from Dignitas pro players. DIGFort Community Tournaments: Powered by Mike and Ike, this community tournament will be heavily promoted across the DIGFort Discord and X accounts, culminating in a grand finals watch party hosted by a DIGFN player. The first of these tournaments will be in late September prior to FNCS Worlds on September 26-27th.

Powered by Mike and Ike, this community tournament will be heavily promoted across the DIGFort Discord and X accounts, culminating in a grand finals watch party hosted by a DIGFN player. The first of these tournaments will be in late September prior to FNCS Worlds on September 26-27th. Mike and Ike Presents Flavor Brawl: The crown jewel of the campaign will be a major Dignitas Fortnite tournament taking place in October. AussieAntics will return to host and stream the entire tournament live on his Twitch channel, featuring dedicated broadcast segments and promotion of custom Mike and Ike branding integration within a UEFN map.

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