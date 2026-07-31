Posted in: IO Interactive, Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack | Tagged: 007 First Light, milan records

Milan Records Releases The 007 First Light Soundtrack

Milan Records has released the official soundtrack for 007 First Light, now available to stream on multiple platforms.

Article Summary Milan Records has released the official 007 First Light soundtrack, now streaming across multiple music platforms.

The 007 First Light score is composed by Joe Henson and Alexis Smith of The Flight for IO Interactive.

Inspired by classic Bond music, the soundtrack blends orchestral drama and electronic tones for Bond’s origin story.

The album includes 38 tracks from 007 First Light, the action-adventure game now out on PS5, Xbox, and Windows.

Milan Records is working with IO Interactive and Amazon MGM Studios to release the official soundtrack for 007 First Light, as it's now available to stream on multiple platforms. The score features original music written by The Flight's Joe Henson and Alexis Smith for IO's narrative action-adventure game that shows a young James Bond make his way up the ranks to earn his 00 status. We have more details form the company about the release below.

A Soundtrack Fitting of a Bond Title

Drawing from more than six decades of Bond history, the score for 007 First Light honors the franchise's signature sound while charting new territory tailored to the game's fresh take on the iconic character. Combining sweeping orchestral writing with contemporary electronic flourishes, the score gradually unfolds alongside Bond's journey to becoming 007, capturing the excitement and intrigue of a legend in the making. 007 First Light is now available on PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S and in Summer 2026 on Nintendo Switch 2.

About 007 First Light

007 First Light is a third-person action-adventure game that blends IO Interactive's signature stealth and action gameplay mechanics, featuring a fully original, re-imagined origin story of James Bond. Players will step into the shoes of a 26-year-old Bond, a promising yet sometimes rebellious Royal Navy air crewman who is recruited into MI6, immersing them in the exotic and dangerous world of espionage captured in the films. Bond's adventures take players all around the globe, coming face to face with allies and foes while choosing how they overcome obstacles and challenges, whether it be with brute force, cunning guile, or charming wit.

Tracklist

Born of Fire Scarred I'll Take Those Odds The Signal M Will See You Now Universal Exports Break a Leg, James Some Training Required What's in Q-Lab ? Do the Unexpected The Grand Carpathian A Game of Chess The Bellhop Housekeeping Hold On A Plane to Catch Sorry to Intrude Mauritania Shores So This Is Aleph Crocodile Pit The Wreck We Were Followed Any Last Words? Make The First Move Behind The Looking Glass Knightfall The Flight Deck Welcome to the Pearl Lorca Bigger is Better Sunrise Shaken Housebroken The Clock is Ticking Unwanted Visitors End of a Short Career Not Alone Earn the Number

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