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Milan Records Releases The 007 First Light Soundtrack

Milan Records has released the official soundtrack for 007 First Light, now available to stream on multiple platforms.

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Article Summary

  • Milan Records has released the official 007 First Light soundtrack, now streaming across multiple music platforms.
  • The 007 First Light score is composed by Joe Henson and Alexis Smith of The Flight for IO Interactive.
  • Inspired by classic Bond music, the soundtrack blends orchestral drama and electronic tones for Bond’s origin story.
  • The album includes 38 tracks from 007 First Light, the action-adventure game now out on PS5, Xbox, and Windows.

Milan Records is working with IO Interactive and Amazon MGM Studios to release the official soundtrack for 007 First Light, as it's now available to stream on multiple platforms. The score features original music written by The Flight's Joe Henson and Alexis Smith for IO's narrative action-adventure game that shows a young James Bond make his way up the ranks to earn his 00 status. We have more details form the company about the release below.

Milan Records Releases The 007 First Light Soundtrack
Credit: Milan Records

A Soundtrack Fitting of a Bond Title

Drawing from more than six decades of Bond history, the score for 007 First Light honors the franchise's signature sound while charting new territory tailored to the game's fresh take on the iconic character. Combining sweeping orchestral writing with contemporary electronic flourishes, the score gradually unfolds alongside Bond's journey to becoming 007, capturing the excitement and intrigue of a legend in the making. 007 First Light is now available on PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S and in Summer 2026 on Nintendo Switch 2.

About 007 First Light

007 First Light is a third-person action-adventure game that blends IO Interactive's signature stealth and action gameplay mechanics, featuring a fully original, re-imagined origin story of James Bond. Players will step into the shoes of a 26-year-old Bond, a promising yet sometimes rebellious Royal Navy air crewman who is recruited into MI6, immersing them in the exotic and dangerous world of espionage captured in the films. Bond's adventures take players all around the globe, coming face to face with allies and foes while choosing how they overcome obstacles and challenges, whether it be with brute force, cunning guile, or charming wit.

Tracklist

  1. Born of Fire
  2. Scarred
  3. I'll Take Those Odds
  4. The Signal
  5. M Will See You Now
  6. Universal Exports
  7. Break a Leg, James
  8. Some Training Required
  9. What's in Q-Lab ?
  10. Do the Unexpected
  11. The Grand Carpathian
  12. A Game of Chess
  13. The Bellhop
  14. Housekeeping
  15. Hold On
  16. A Plane to Catch
  17. Sorry to Intrude
  18. Mauritania Shores
  19. So This Is Aleph
  20. Crocodile Pit
  21. The Wreck
  22. We Were Followed
  23. Any Last Words?
  24. Make The First Move
  25. Behind The Looking Glass
  26. Knightfall
  27. The Flight Deck
  28. Welcome to the Pearl
  29. Lorca
  30. Bigger is Better
  31. Sunrise
  32. Shaken
  33. Housebroken
  34. The Clock is Ticking
  35. Unwanted Visitors
  36. End of a Short Career
  37. Not Alone
  38. Earn the Number

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Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.
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