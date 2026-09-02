Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Chime, Milk Bar

Milk Bar Teams With Chime For New 24K Gold Cookie Dough Cone

Milk Bar has started a new promotion with Chime as they are offering up a new 24K Gold covered cookie dough cone for a limited time.

Article Summary Milk Bar teams with Chime to launch the limited-time Get That Dough Cone, its first-ever cookie dough cone.

The Milk Bar treat features cookie dough soft serve, cookie dough chunks, and edible 24K gold on top.

The Get That Dough Cone costs $12 from September 4 to October 2, with an $8.88 Labor Day weekend special.

Chime members can score the Milk Bar cone for $5 at participating bakeries, plus eligible cash back rewards.

Milk Bar has a new promotion this month, partnering with Chime to release a brand-new 24K Gold Cookie Dough Cone. The Chime promotion here is a far distant second talking point; you'll only really care about it if you use Chime to begin with. The real talking point here is the cone you see in the image: the limited-edition Get That Dough Cone will go on sale Friday, September 4, at participating Milk Bar locations in New York City, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., and will be available through October 4. This thing is filled with cookie dough soft serve with cookie dough chunks, all topped with edible 24k gold. We have more details below about the cone and the promotion.

Gett a 24K Gold Cookie Dough Cone at Milk Bar Starting Friday

The Get That Dough Cone is Milk Bar's first cookie dough cone, and it's filled with cookie dough soft serve, topped with cookie dough chunks and edible 24k gold. It is, in every sense, loaded with dough and for Chime Prime members who use their Chime Card, eating it puts a little dough back in your wallet.

The Get That Dough Cone is $12 and available from September 4 through October 2, while supplies last. Over Labor Day Weekend — Saturday, September 5 through Monday, September 7 — it drops to $8.88 for everyone, a nod to the angel number associated with abundance and financial luck. Chime members get the sweetest version of the deal: $5 at participating Milk Bar bakeries all month long, while supplies last. And Chime Prime members who've selected restaurants as their 5% cash back category on their Chime Card1 get a little dough back on the purchase. Because what's better than spending dough? Getting some back.

"There's this idea that if you're serious about your money, you have to sacrifice any rewards for yourself," said Orlando Baeza, Vice President of Brand & Creative at Chime. "We don't buy it. People who are working toward real goals still deserve treats and rewards for their progress and discipline. That's the whole point of 5% cash back on the category of your choice — it's the treat that pays you back a little. And now we made one you can literally eat — so enjoy!"

"At Milk Bar, we're always looking for unexpected ways to play with the treats and flavors people love," said Shannon Salzano, VP of Creative and Brand Partnerships at Milk Bar. "For our first-ever cookie dough cone, we went all in: cookie dough soft serve, chunks of cookie dough, and even a little gold on top. Chime gave us a fun reason to play with the idea of 'getting that dough,' and we can't be more excited for people to give it a try."

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