Posted in: Books, Minecraft, Pop Culture | Tagged: Crochet, Minecraft: The Official Crochet Book

Minecraft: The Official Crochet Book Has Been Announced

Minecraft fans can now make their own special crochet creations of characters and creatures from the game with this new book.

Article Summary Minecraft: The Official Crochet Book arrives July 14, 2026, bringing official crochet patterns inspired by the hit game.

Lee Sartori and Nadia Oxford created 20 Minecraft crochet projects featuring mobs, skins, blocks, items, and more.

The Minecraft crochet book includes step-by-step instructions, charts, schematics, and yarn suggestions for all skill levels.

Fans can craft Minecraft amigurumi, apparel, decor, and housewares inspired by Alex, Steve, Creepers, weapons, and blocks.

Insight Editions revealed a new crochet design book for Minecraft fans coming out soon, as they showed off Minecraft: The Official Crochet Book. Writtena nd put together by Lee Sartori and Nadia Oxford, the book features tons of designs of creatures, items, and more from the long-running crafting video game, with complete instructions and yarn suggestions to make all sorts of designs that are easy to follow and construct. With enough leeway for you to make your own decisions on what to change or add. We have more details below on the title, as it will be released on July 14, 2026.

Design Your Own Creeper With Minecraft: The Official Crochet Book

Build, explore, and crochet 20 crafts inspired by the expansive world of Minecraft! Minecraft: The Official Crochet Book brings the adventuring and creative elements of Minecraft out of the game and into your home! With a collection of 20 official patterns and full-color photography for wearable art (hats, scarves, blankets), decor, and amigurumi, this book features projects and patterns for every skill level and a wide range of stitches and techniques, with yarn expertly matched to the colorful world of Minecraft.

This deluxe hardcover book of Minecraft crochet patterns and instructions gives players the chance to craft items inspired by iconic skins, mobs, weapons, and blocks in this playful and popular style. Minecraft is not just a game—it's now a part of your home!

Perfect For Every Skill Level: These easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions with charts and schematics will help you successfully craft items based on your favorite skins and mobs, such as Alex, Steve, and many more!

These easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions with charts and schematics will help you successfully craft items based on your favorite skins and mobs, such as Alex, Steve, and many more! Unique Designs For Everyone: 20 unique Minecraft-inspired patterns, including patterns for amigurumi, housewares, costume replicas, inspired apparel, and more!

20 unique Minecraft-inspired patterns, including patterns for amigurumi, housewares, costume replicas, inspired apparel, and more! Gorgeous Photos: With beautiful full-color photography, this book is the perfect way to celebrate with your fellow Minecrafters!

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