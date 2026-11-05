Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: a christmas story, Elf, M&Ms, Mars Inc., National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

M&M'S Launches Nostalgic Movie Nights Campaign For The Holidays

M&M'S is getting into the holiday spirit as they have a new campaign featuring classic Christmas films for holiday movie nights.

Article Summary M&M'S launches a holiday movie nights campaign with nostalgic packs inspired by Elf, A Christmas Story, and Christmas Vacation.

Limited-edition M&M'S Holiday Blend packs include festive red and green milk chocolate and peanut candies.

Six collectible M&M'S package designs spotlight classic holiday movie characters and moments for seasonal snacking.

Buy three M&M'S Holiday Blend packs and upload a receipt to redeem a Fandango Stream code for one holiday film.

Mars Inc. has launched a new holiday campaign for M&M'S, channeling classic holiday films to bring some nostalgia to the candy. A new line of packages will feature iconic scenes from Elf, A Christmas Story, and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, all on special Blend Packs that feature red-and-green colored candies in both regular milk chocolate and peanut flavors. They're also doing a special contest involving some of the streaming services you can find these films on, all of which we have more details about down below.

M&M'S Brings Classic Christmas Films To Their Packaging

This season, M&M'S is bringing to life some of the most classic holiday movies with the fun of their beloved characters. The exclusive M&M'S Holiday Blend packs feature festive red and green candies in milk chocolate and peanut varieties, with six limited-edition designs inspired by memorable characters and moments from the films, including the boundless enthusiasm of Buddy the Elf, the holiday spirit lauded by Ralphie, and the over-the-top celebrations of Clark Griswold. Whether it's a cozy night in with family or a holiday movie marathon with friends, these collectible pack designs add a playful pop of movie magic to your watch party spread. The collection is available now at retailers nationwide, while supplies last. Pack availability and pricing may vary by retailer.

The holiday fun doesn't stop when the credits roll. With festive red-and-green M&M'S candies, it's easy to add a colorful pop of holiday cheer to your favorite baking traditions. From whipping up milk-and-cookie cups for Santa that Buddy the Elf would approve to baking eggnog cookies inspired by a Griswold family Christmas or making popcorn snowballs Ralphie might triple-dog-dare anyone to try, these recipes offer plenty of inspiration for the season. For even more ideas, fans can find additional recipes featuring M&M'S candies at MMS.com. Whether you're baking for a cookie swap, decorating sweet treats with family or preparing a dessert spread for movie night, M&M'S makes it easy to add a colorful finishing touch to holiday traditions that make the season so sweet.

Fans can make movie night even sweeter with a special movie offer. Purchase* three (3) participating M&M'S Holiday Blend packs in a single transaction between November 1 and December 31, 2026, to unlock your choice of Elf, A Christmas Story, or National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Redemption is simple: upload an image of your receipt and, once approved, you will receive a Fandango Stream Promo Code and the option to choose one (1) of the three feature holiday classics. The selected film is available through a free Fandango account (no subscription required), where fans have the option to download or stream it to watch on the TV or other devices.

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