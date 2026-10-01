Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: beer, Modelo

Modelo Brings Back Noche Especial For The Holidays

Modelo has decided to bring back one of their special brews for the holidays, as the Noche Especial Amber Lager has returned.

Article Summary Modelo Noche Especial Amber Lager returns for the holidays, bringing back the seasonal brew after a strong first year.

Modelo Noche Especial features toasted malt and caramel notes, delivering a warmer amber lager for colder months.

The 5.7% ABV Modelo seasonal release is designed for fall hangouts, Friendsgiving dinners, and holiday celebrations.

Modelo Noche Especial launches nationwide on October 1 in 12-ounce six-packs and 24-packs for holiday shoppers.

Modelo has decided to bring back one of its special brands for the holidays, as the Noche Especial Amber Lager has returned. In case you are over 21 and have never tried this one before, this particular brew has a rich toasted-malt profile, balanced with notes of caramel, created to give a warmer taste that fits perfectly with the colder months as those of us in the northern hemisphere transition from autumn to winter. Perfect for those final hangouts around the fire as the leaves slowly fall down, to Friendsgiving feasts, to holiday get-togethers with friends and family. Or at least, that's the idea; no one is saying you can't just enjoy them on your own, as long as you do it responsibly. We have more details as they're hitting shelves this week.

Modelo Brings Back the Noche Especial Amber Lager

Celebrated on December 24, Noche Buena — "the good night"— is a vibrant, late-night tradition where families gather around tables filled with traditional food, music, toasts and meaningful connections. Modelo Noche Especial is crafted with a focus on authenticity and delivers a distinctively rich profile of toasted malt with notes of caramel. This seasonal release bridges the autumn season and winter celebrations – making it a fitting complement to the season, from fall backyard gatherings to holiday feasts leading up to Noche Buena. Returning for its second year, Modelo Noche Especial will be available nationwide beginning October 1 in 12-oz six-packs and 24-packs at 5.7% ABV.

"Modelo has always been rooted in Mexican heritage and cultural authenticity, and Modelo Noche Especial brings those values to life in every sip," said Greg Gallagher, Senior Vice President, Constellation Brands Beer Marketing. "The enthusiastic response to its first year confirmed that this is more than a limited-time offering; it's a tradition in the making. We're proud to bring it back so the community can continue celebrating their culture and toasting to the moments that matter most."

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