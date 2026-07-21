Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: boo berry, Count Chocula, franken berry, jim henson company, Monsters cereal

Monsters Cereal Become Puppets For Its 55th Anniversary

Monsters Cereal has partnered with the Jim henson Company to make all of them puppets for as part of the 55th Anniversary.

Article Summary General Mills and The Jim Henson Company are turning Monsters Cereal icons into puppets for the brand’s 55th anniversary.

Count Chocula, Boo Berry, and Franken Berry return with redesigned Monsters Cereal boxes and cardboard cut-out puppets.

The limited-edition Monsters Cereal collection will hit retailers nationwide before the end of July ahead of Halloween season.

Walmart.com will offer an exclusive fuzzy Count Chocula Monsters Cereal box for $7.76 starting October 1.

General Mills has teamed up with the Jim Henson Company to celebrate the 55th Anniversary of Monsters Cereal by making them all puppets. As you can see here, they have taken Count Chocula, Boo Berry, and Franken Berry, and given all three newly designed packaging and reimagined them as puppets, as well as putting your own cut-out cardboard puppet on the back to have fun with. We have more details about the promotion below, as this limited-edition collection of Monsters Cereals will be available in retailers nationwide before the end of July, in time to start preparing for Halloween.

Monsters Cereal Becomes Puppets For Its 55th

Over the years, the Monsters have become a beloved tradition — from larger-than-life mascots to sought after collectibles — always signaling the start of the haunting Halloween season. This year, super fans can score a limited-edition fuzzy Count Chocula cereal box, designed to replicate the fleece-like texture of the puppets, available exclusively on Walmart.com for $7.76 starting October 1st.

"For 55 years, the Monsters have brought a smile, and a little thrill, to cereal bowls," said Megan Brooks, Business Unit Director for Family Favorites Cereal at General Mills. "Fans loved Count Chocula, Boo Berry, and Franken Berry reimagined through The Jim Henson Company's creativity last year, so we were excited to team up again to create fresh new packaging designs that celebrate the characters and bring even more Halloween fun to store shelves."

"Last year, our team from Jim Henson's Creature Shop had so much fun bringing these beloved Monsters to life as puppets, and we know our fans will enjoy seeing them again this season for more memorable magic," said Nicole Goldman, Executive Vice President of Branding for The Jim Henson Company. "And new this Halloween, we're giving cereal and Jim Henson Company fans alike the chance to put their creativity to the test by transforming each cereal box into its own Monster puppet."

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